WATCH | Trump presses plan to ‘have’ Gaza, resettle 2-million Palestinians

12 February 2025 - 09:09 By Jaidaa Taha and Menna Alaa El Din
US President Donald Trump restated his plan for the US to take over Gaza during a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah and insisted Jordan would house displaced Palestinians, despite the king's opposition to the proposal.

Egypt rejected any proposal to allocate land to Gaza residents, the state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV reported on Tuesday, citing Egyptian sources.

Trump said earlier on the same day he believed there would be parcels of land in Jordan, Egypt and someplace else where Palestinians can be resettled.

Reuters

Netanyahu says Israel will end Gaza ceasefire if hostages not returned on Saturday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday the ceasefire in Gaza would end and the military would resume fighting Hamas until it was ...
3 hours ago

Egypt tells top US diplomat Rubio that Arab states reject Trump’s Gaza plan

Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty told US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Monday that Arab states rejected US President Donald Trump's ...
1 day ago

TOM EATON | In these wild times, naiveté abounds left and right

Be careful what you wish for, was the lesson for many this past week
1 day ago
