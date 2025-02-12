US President Donald Trump restated his plan for the US to take over Gaza during a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah and insisted Jordan would house displaced Palestinians, despite the king's opposition to the proposal.
Egypt rejected any proposal to allocate land to Gaza residents, the state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV reported on Tuesday, citing Egyptian sources.
Trump said earlier on the same day he believed there would be parcels of land in Jordan, Egypt and someplace else where Palestinians can be resettled.
Reuters
WATCH | Trump presses plan to ‘have’ Gaza, resettle 2-million Palestinians
Reuters
