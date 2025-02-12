With Musk at his side, Trump orders US agencies to plan for 'large-scale' staff cuts

Musk pushed back when asked about criticism from his detractors, including many Democrats, that he has launched a non-transparent hostile takeover of government operations.
President Donald Trump ordered US agencies on Tuesday to work closely with top adviser Elon Musk's effort to shrink the federal workforce by identifying government employees who can be laid off and functions that can be eliminated entirely.
With his 4-year-old son by his side or on his shoulders, billionaire Musk stood next to Trump in the Oval Office at the White House before the order was signed, taking questions from reporters and making it clear he was leading efforts to cut what he saw as government waste at Trump's behest.
Wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap, the world's richest man defended his role as an unelected official who has been granted unprecedented authority by the president to dismantle parts of the US government.
“You can't have an autonomous federal bureaucracy. You have to have one that's responsive to the people,” Musk said. He called the bureaucracy an “unconstitutional” fourth branch of government that in a lot of ways had “more power than any elected representative”.
Musk, the Tesla CEO and owner of X, pushed back at criticism that he and his department of government efficiency (DOGE) team have operated largely in secrecy.
DOGE has provided no information on whom it employs, where it is operating or what actions it is taking inside government agencies. It posts few actual results from its work, providing only dollar figures for purported cuts in specific agencies and little specific detail.
“I expect to be scrutinised and get a daily proctology exam,” Musk said. “It's not like I think I can get away with something.”
There are about 2.3-million US civilian employees, excluding the postal service. Security-related agencies account for most of the federal workforce but hundreds of thousands of people work across the country in jobs overseeing veterans' healthcare, inspecting agriculture and paying the government's bills, among other jobs.
Earlier, Musk made a post on his social media platform X that harshly criticised firms that have filed lawsuits on behalf of federal employees.
“Which law firms are pushing these anti-democratic cases to impede the will of the people?” Musk wrote in the post.
Musk has also aimed his ire at judges who have issued rulings that paused Trump's executive actions. “Democracy in America is being destroyed by judicial coup,” Musk wrote in a separate post on Tuesday.
Trump voiced a similar complaint during his meeting with Musk in the Oval Office.
“We want to weed out corruption and it seems hard to believe a judge could say, 'we don't want you to do that',” he said. “So maybe we have to look at the judges, because that's serious. I think it's a serious violation.”
Trump said he would follow court orders.
“I always abide by the courts and then I'll have to appeal it,” Trump said. “Then what ... he's done is he’s slowed down the momentum and it gives crooked people more time to cover up the books.”
Reuters
