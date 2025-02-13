World

Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports

13 February 2025 - 07:20 By Daniel Trotta
A satellite image shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility in Isfahan. File photo.
Image: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS

US intelligence warns Israel is likely to launch a pre-emptive attack on Iran's nuclear programme by midyear, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing many  intelligence reports.

Such an attack would set back Iran's nuclear programme by weeks or months while escalating tension in the region and risking a wider conflict, according to intelligence reports from the end of former president Joe Biden's administration and start of the President Donald Trump administration, the newspaper reported.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The White House declined to comment. The Washington Post said the Israeli government, CIA, defense intelligence agency and office of the director of national intelligence declined to comment.

Brian Hughes, a spokesperson for the White House national security council, told the Washington Post that Trump “will not permit Iran to get a nuclear weapon”.

“While he prefers negotiating a resolution to American's long-standing issues with the Iranian regime peacefully, he will not wait indefinitely if Iran isn't willing to deal, and soon,” Hughes told newspaper.

The most comprehensive of the intelligence reports came in early January and was produced by the intelligence directorate of the joint chiefs of staff and the defence intelligence agency, the Washington Post said.

It warned Israel was likely to attempt an attack on Iran's Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities.

Current and former US officials familiar with the intelligence said Israel has determined its bombing of Iran in October degraded Iran's air defences and left the country exposed to a follow-on assault, said the Washington Post, which did not name the officials.

Iran and Israel engaged in tit-for-tat strikes last year amid wider tensions over Israel's war in Gaza.

The intelligence reports envisioned two potential strike options that would involve the US providing aerial refuelling support and intelligence, the Washington Post said.

Trump told Fox News in an interview that aired on Monday he would prefer to make a deal with Iran to prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon, saying he also believed Iran would prefer a deal over an armed conflict.

“Everyone thinks Israel, with our help or approval, will go in and bomb the hell out of them. I would prefer that not to happen,” Trump said.

The US under former president Barack Obama and European allies negotiated an agreement with Iran to halt its nuclear programme, but Trump in his first term in office, encouraged by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, withdrew the US from the landmark accord and ordered sanctions reimposed on Tehran in 2018.

Iran has since restarted its nuclear programme and is enriching uranium, according to the UN International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran, Britain, France and Germany have met in Geneva to search for a way to resume nuclear talks, Iran foreign minister Abbas Araqchi told Iran's state TV in January.

Reuters

