Several injured as car drives into people in Munich, Bild reports

13 February 2025 - 13:14 By Friederike Heine
A car has driven into a group of people in the German city of Munich, leaving several injured, the Bild newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Munich Security Conference is about to start on Friday.

