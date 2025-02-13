Breaking News‼️Germany MunichCar drives into a group of people.15 injured🤬 pic.twitter.com/rEi1KSmybn— Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) February 13, 2025
A car has driven into a group of people in the German city of Munich, leaving several injured, the Bild newspaper reported on Thursday.
The Munich Security Conference is about to start on Friday.
Reuters
Several injured as car drives into people in Munich, Bild reports
