World

Tropical cyclone forces closure of ports in western Australia’s Pilbara region

13 February 2025 - 07:26 By Renju Jose
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The port of Dampier, which mostly ships iron ore from Rio Tinto, and Varanus Island, a gathering and processing hub for oil and gas, have started clearing vessels. File photo.
The port of Dampier, which mostly ships iron ore from Rio Tinto, and Varanus Island, a gathering and processing hub for oil and gas, have started clearing vessels. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ yuran-78

Western Australia's ports of Dampier and Varanus Island will be closed at 6pm on Thursday due to tropical cyclone Zelia, the ports' operator said.

The port of Dampier, which mostly ships iron ore from Rio Tinto, and Varanus Island, a gathering and processing hub for oil and gas, have started clearing vessels, Pilbara Ports said.

The closures come after Pilbara Ports on Wednesday shut port Hedland, the world's biggest export point for iron ore and used by BHP Group, Fortescue and billionaire Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Mozambique's death toll from Cyclone Chido rises to 94: media reports

The cyclone had made landfall in northern Mozambique a week ago and Mozambique's institute for natural disasters on Thursday had given the death toll ...
News
1 month ago

Mayotte authorities fear hunger and disease; race to help cyclone survivors

Authorities in Mayotte were racing on Tuesday to get food and water to residents stricken by the weekend's devastating cyclone and fighting to stop ...
News
1 month ago

US northwest avoids ‘bomb cyclone’ but is deluged by ‘atmospheric river’

The northwestern US avoided getting hit by a second “bomb cyclone” on Thursday when the storm's fury came up short of forecasts, but an ongoing ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trump’s claims spark SA ‘white privilege’ self-mockery South Africa
  2. Beaten, burnt, mutilated: NSPCA offers R20k reward for info on baboon killing South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cape Town taxi driver's act of kindness captured in viral video South Africa
  4. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  5. Abductors release kidnapped nine-year-old East London girl South Africa

Latest Videos

National Assembly debates President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA: Day 2
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...