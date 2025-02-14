World

Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia to join Musk’s DOGE, NYT says

14 February 2025 - 07:33 By Rajveer Singh Pardesi
SA-born billionaire Elon Musk.
Image: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia is joining the department of government efficiency along with Elon Musk, the New York Times said on Thursday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Gebbia, a Tesla board member and close friend of Musk, plans to start shortly, the paper added, but did not say what role he would have in Musk's team.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Gebbia could not be immediately reached.

In a post on X the day before US President Donald Trump's inauguration, Gebbia said he had voted Republican, signalling his political shift away from Democrats.

Reuters

