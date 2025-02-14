World

Judge orders US to restore funds for foreign aid programmes

14 February 2025 - 08:00 By Kanishka Singh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People protest outside the closed USAID building in Washington, DC on February 3 2025 after a memo was issued advising agency personnel to work remotely. File photo.
People protest outside the closed USAID building in Washington, DC on February 3 2025 after a memo was issued advising agency personnel to work remotely. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

A federal judge ordered the administration of US President Donald Trump to restore funding for hundreds of foreign aid contractors who argued they were negatively impacted by a 90-day blanket freeze, a court filing showed late on Thursday.

The order temporarily blocks the Trump administration from canceling foreign aid contracts and awards that were in place before Trump took office on January 20.

It was the first such ruling to reverse Trump's funding freeze on foreign assistance. The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by two health organisations that receive US funding for overseas programmes.

Trump has attempted to dismantle government agencies, including the US Agency for International Development, as he has embarked on a massive reshaping of government and has tasked his billionaire ally Elon Musk with cost-cutting.

The stated purpose of suspending all foreign aid was to provide the opportunity to review programmes for their efficiency and consistency with priorities, US district judge Amir Ali wrote in a filing in the US district court for the district of Columbia.

He said: "At least to date, defendants have not offered any explanation for why a blanket suspension of all congressionally appropriated foreign aid, which set off a shockwave and upended reliance interests for thousands of agreements with businesses, nonprofits and organisations around the country, was a rational precursor to reviewing programmes."

Trump has also ordered agencies to prepare for wide-ranging job cuts, and several have begun to lay off recent hires who lack full job security.

The Republican has fired and sidelined hundreds of civil servants and top officials at agencies in his first steps toward downsizing the bureaucracy and installing more loyalists.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Embassy confirms Pepfar projects will restart — despite Trump’s aid ban

Projects funded via Pepfar are exempted from US president’s executive order that bans foreign aid to South Africa, US embassy in Tshwane confirms
News
2 days ago

Watchdog warns Trump’s gutting of USAID leaves $8.2bn unspent with no oversight

The move by the Trump administration to gut the US Agency for International Development has crippled the agency's ability to conduct proper oversight ...
News
2 days ago

HIV/Aids projects are exempted from Trump’s ban on aid for SA

Salaries for health workers, laboratory and supply chain staff who are necessary to carry out approved work are covered by the waiver. It also ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIU tells how staff co-operated with managers to steal R1bn from Eskom South Africa
  2. SIU welcomes dismissal of Mpumalanga public works official for misconduct South Africa
  3. Lotto player bags more than R4m from a R22.50 wager South Africa
  4. Sandton water meters to be shut overnight as dry taps plague Joburg South Africa
  5. Ramokgopa says expropriation fuss is a smokescreen, goal is to topple state Politics

Latest Videos

Matlaba and Netshodwe on tricky fixtures for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns in ...
SPOTLIGHT | Captain America and Bridget Jones hit cinemas