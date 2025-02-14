World

Rubio’s plane returns after mechanical issue, unclear if he can meet Zelensky

14 February 2025 - 07:32 By Humeyra Pamuk and Costas Pitas
US secretary of state Marco Rubio disembarks a plane as he returns to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US after the aircraft experienced a mechanical issue while flying him to the Munich Security Conference and turned around on February 13 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

A US air force plane carrying secretary of state Marco Rubio to Munich was forced to return to Washington on Thursday after experiencing a mechanical problem, said state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

“The secretary intends to continue his travel to Germany and the Middle East on a separate aircraft,” Bruce said.

It was not immediately clear whether Rubio would be able to make it to a meeting with US  vice president JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, planned for Friday morning on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference.

The mechanical issue in the C-32 plane, a converted Boeing 757, related to a crack in the cockpit windshield, a US official said, forcing the plane to turn around about 90 minutes after taking off.

Rubio’s plane landed safely at Joint Base Andrews outside the capital at about 10pm. It had taken off at 7pm.

Reuters

