Six people have died in a fire at a resort construction site in South Korea's port city of Busan, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.
About 100 people had been evacuated, Yonhap reported, citing fire authorities.
The report said seven people suffered injuries, but there were fears about many casualties at the construction site.
A Busan fire agency spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.
South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered all resources available to be used to extinguish the fire, his office said.
Reuters
Six dead at resort construction site fire in South Korea’s Busan, media says
Image: Yonhap via REUTERS
Six people have died in a fire at a resort construction site in South Korea's port city of Busan, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.
About 100 people had been evacuated, Yonhap reported, citing fire authorities.
The report said seven people suffered injuries, but there were fears about many casualties at the construction site.
A Busan fire agency spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.
South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered all resources available to be used to extinguish the fire, his office said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
WATCH | Pedi woman, South Korean man stun with traditional wedding
South Korea’s Yoon to attend impeachment trial for the first time
South Korean investigators arrest impeached President Yoon in insurrection probe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos