Six dead at resort construction site fire in South Korea’s Busan, media says

14 February 2025 - 08:30 By Joyce Lee and Hyunsu Yim
Smoke rises from a building under construction in Busan, South Korea on February 14 2025.
Smoke rises from a building under construction in Busan, South Korea on February 14 2025.
Image: Yonhap via REUTERS

Six people have died in a fire at a resort construction site in South Korea's port city of Busan, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

About 100 people had been evacuated, Yonhap reported, citing fire authorities.

The report said seven people suffered injuries, but there were fears about many  casualties at the construction site.

A Busan fire agency spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered all resources available to be used to extinguish the fire, his office said.

Reuters

