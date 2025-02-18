World

Jordan's King Abdullah to undergo minor surgery, palace says

18 February 2025 - 10:59 By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jordan's King Abdullah.
Jordan's King Abdullah.
Image: REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed/ File photo.

Jordan's King Abdullah will undergo minor surgery on Tuesday, the royal palace said.

The 63-year-old monarch will be treated for an incisional hernia at the country's King Hussein Medical City. The palace did not say how long he will be in hospital for.

Reuters 

MORE:

WATCH | Trump presses plan to ‘have’ Gaza, resettle 2-million Palestinians

US President Donald Trump restated his plan for the US to take over Gaza during a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah and insisted Jordan would house ...
News
6 days ago

Jordan's King Abdullah rejects any bid to annex land, displace Palestinians

Jordan's King Abdullah said on Wednesday he rejected any attempts to annex land and displace Palestinians.
News
1 week ago

Trump aides defend Gaza takeover proposal but walk back some elements

President Donald Trump's top aides staunchly defended his push to transfer Palestinians out of Gaza and have the US take over the war-ruined enclave, ...
News
1 week ago

Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump remarks on Palestinian displacement

US secretary of state Marco Rubio held a call with Jordan's King Abdullah on Monday, the state department said, with the call coming two days after a ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brazen bid to hijack prisoner transit vehicle foiled on R554 South Africa
  2. Heavy showers across parts of SA to continue until Thursday South Africa
  3. 'He never arrived': Slain openly gay imam Muhsin Hendricks was to have presided ... South Africa
  4. Zanzou nightclub responds to 'torture' videos; police urge victims to come ... South Africa
  5. Tributes pour in for world’s first openly gay imam gunned down at wedding South Africa

Latest Videos

This Syrian man stopped an attacker in Austria with his car | REUTERS
Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport | REUTERS