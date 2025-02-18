Jordan's King Abdullah will undergo minor surgery on Tuesday, the royal palace said.
The 63-year-old monarch will be treated for an incisional hernia at the country's King Hussein Medical City. The palace did not say how long he will be in hospital for.
Reuters
Jordan's King Abdullah to undergo minor surgery, palace says
Image: REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed/ File photo.
Reuters
