New York governor Hochul to meet for talks on stability for New York City

18 February 2025 - 06:51 By Jasper Ward
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul says 'in the 235 years of New York State history, powers have never been used to remove a duly elected mayor'.
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul says 'in the 235 years of New York State history, powers have never been used to remove a duly elected mayor'.
Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul said on Monday she will meet key leaders on Tuesday for a conversation about “the goal of ensuring stability” for New York City.

Her comments come amid calls for the resignation of New York City mayor Eric Adams after President Donald Trump's justice department asked for criminal charges against the mayor to be dropped. 

“In the 235 years of New York State history, powers have never been used to remove a duly elected mayor. Overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly,” Hochul said.

“The alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored.”

Reuters

