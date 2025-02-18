Governor of New York Kathy Hochul said on Monday she will meet key leaders on Tuesday for a conversation about “the goal of ensuring stability” for New York City.
Her comments come amid calls for the resignation of New York City mayor Eric Adams after President Donald Trump's justice department asked for criminal charges against the mayor to be dropped.
“In the 235 years of New York State history, powers have never been used to remove a duly elected mayor. Overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly,” Hochul said.
“The alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored.”
Reuters
New York governor Hochul to meet for talks on stability for New York City
Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul said on Monday she will meet key leaders on Tuesday for a conversation about “the goal of ensuring stability” for New York City.
Her comments come amid calls for the resignation of New York City mayor Eric Adams after President Donald Trump's justice department asked for criminal charges against the mayor to be dropped.
“In the 235 years of New York State history, powers have never been used to remove a duly elected mayor. Overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly,” Hochul said.
“The alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
Justice department orders charges against New York mayor Eric Adams to be withdrawn
New York mayor says there is ‘no room’ in his city for migrants
NYC’s anti-rat mayor gets R5,000 fine for the rats at his town house
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos