The head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev said in Riyadh on Tuesday that US businesses have lost $300bn (R5.5-trillion) due to leaving Russia since military action began in Ukraine.
Talks between Russian and US officials on ending the war are important, Dmitriev said.
Reuters
Russia’s wealth fund chief says US businesses have lost $300bn since military action in Ukraine
Image: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed.
The head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev said in Riyadh on Tuesday that US businesses have lost $300bn (R5.5-trillion) due to leaving Russia since military action began in Ukraine.
Talks between Russian and US officials on ending the war are important, Dmitriev said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Lavrov, Rubio discuss removal of ‘barriers’ set by previous US administration, Russia says
NANA K POKU | Trump, South Africa and the ICC: why we must resist the return of imperialism
Fast-moving Ukraine diplomacy means Europeans must do more, official says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos