Russia’s wealth fund chief says US businesses have lost $300bn since military action in Ukraine

18 February 2025 - 06:58 By Pesha Magid
The head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev says talks between Russian and US officials on ending the war in Ukraine are important.
Image: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed.

The head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev said in Riyadh on Tuesday that US businesses have lost $300bn (R5.5-trillion) due to leaving Russia since military action began in Ukraine.

Talks between Russian and US officials on ending the war are important, Dmitriev said.

READ MORE:

Lavrov, Rubio discuss removal of ‘barriers’ set by previous US administration, Russia says

US says Rubio reaffirms Trump's commitment to ending Ukraine war
2 days ago

NANA K POKU | Trump, South Africa and the ICC: why we must resist the return of imperialism

Beneath this tumult, a still larger struggle is unfolding
4 hours ago

Fast-moving Ukraine diplomacy means Europeans must do more, official says

The acceleration in Ukraine diplomacy means Europe needs to do more and in a better way, a French presidency official said before informal talks ...
23 hours ago
