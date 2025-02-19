World

Australian billionaire Palmer launches Trump-inspired political party

19 February 2025 - 10:52 By Alasdair Pal
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Australian billionaire Clive Palmer launched a new political party he says was directly inspired by US President Donald Trump.
Australian billionaire Clive Palmer launched a new political party he says was directly inspired by US President Donald Trump.
Image: Screengrab from Reuters

Australian billionaire Clive Palmer on Wednesday launched a political party he says was directly inspired by US President Donald Trump months before a nationwide federal election.

Mining magnate Palmer said his Trumpet of Patriots party would “drain the swamp” in the country's capital Canberra, a reference to Trump's plans to drastically cut the size of government.

“We think Donald Trump's been very effective in reducing public expenditure,” Palmer told a news conference when announcing the launch.

Palmer was critical of mass immigration and said the party would only recognise two genders, reflecting positions also favoured by Trump.

Trumpet of Patriots plans to stand candidates in all 150 seats in Australia's lower house and the upper chamber, known as the Senate, Palmer said.

Palmer, Australia's 18th richest person with a net worth of $2.1bn (R38.5bn) according to Forbes, led the right-wing United Australia Party (UAP) as a lawmaker in the lower house for three years from 2013.

Palmer spent about A$100m (R1.1bn) on campaigning for the UAP in the last federal election, yielding a single senator in the upper house.

He failed to register UAP in time for this year's election that must be held by May.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is yet to announce the date of the poll that could be as early as March after the country's central bank cut interest rates on Tuesday, a boost for the government that has seen its popularity fall due to cost of living pressures.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Two nurses in Australia suspended for 'making antisemitic comments'

Two nurses in a Sydney hospital have been suspended for allegedly threatening to kill Jewish patients and refusing to treat them.
News
1 week ago

Australia says its steel and aluminium exports create US jobs

Australia's trade minister said its steel and aluminium exports to the US create "good paying American jobs" and are key to shared defence interests ...
News
1 week ago

Australian police foil antisemitic attack involving explosives

Australian police said on Wednesday they foiled a planned antisemitic attack after discovering a caravan containing explosives, in an escalation of ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'He never arrived': Slain openly gay imam Muhsin Hendricks was to have presided ... South Africa
  2. Former Transnet executives to pay back millions to settle debt with company South Africa
  3. ‘He was preaching online’: Dirco clarifies Shepherd Bushiri’s Polokwane service South Africa
  4. Zanzou nightclub responds to 'torture' videos; police urge victims to come ... South Africa
  5. EFF demands closure of Zanzou club and arrests of management Politics

Latest Videos

M23 rebels advance into eastern Congo's strategic city of Bukavu | REUTERS
Sports Live | PSL to rule on Royal AM - Mandla Tshabalala weighs in