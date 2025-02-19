World

J&J begins crucial battle over $10bn baby powder settlement

19 February 2025 - 10:40 By Dietrich Knauth
Courts have rejected J&J’s two previous efforts to resolve the talc litigation through a subsidiary's bankruptcy, but the company is trying again in a different bankruptcy court. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) faces a critical test on Tuesday over its $10bn (R183.34bn) proposal to end litigation alleging its baby powder caused ovarian cancer as it tries to convince a judge to sign off on its third attempt to resolve thousands of lawsuits through a subsidiary's bankruptcy.

US bankruptcy judge Christopher Lopez in Houston will decide the fate of the company after a weeks-long court hearing weighing competing demands to approve the settlement or end the bankruptcy altogether.

J&J is attempting to use a subsidiary's bankruptcy to resolve lawsuits from more than 62,000 plaintiffs alleging its baby powder and other talc products were contaminated with asbestos and caused ovarian and other cancers, a claim J&J has denied.

Courts have rejected J&J’s two previous efforts to resolve the talc litigation through a subsidiary's bankruptcy, but the company is trying again in a different bankruptcy court. It said the third effort can succeed where the others faltered because its subsidiary, Red River Talc, now has votes showing a broad level of support for its settlement proposal.

“We have the vote,” Red River Talc's attorney Allison Brown said in court on Tuesday. “There is enormous support for a historic and unprecedented plan.”

Opponents of the deal said the vote was rigged to ensure J&J's preferred outcome.

Adam Silverstein, an attorney representing plaintiffs who oppose the bankruptcy deal, said on Tuesday J&J challenged every vote against its plan, while blindly accepting votes in its favour.

J&J allowed votes to be changed from “no” to “yes” but ignored an attorney who sought to change his votes from “yes” to “no”, Silverstein said. The company also violated its own voting rules to accept “yes” votes from attorneys who could not produce medical records or could not show they had authority to vote on their clients' behalf, he said.

“It's a blatant double standard,” Silverstein told Lopez.

Lopez will consider evidence on a wide range of topics, including the validity of the votes J&J gathered last year and whether such a wealthy company should be able to use a subsidiary’s bankruptcy to protect itself from lawsuits.

The court hearing will last until the end of February, and Lopez has indicated he will issue a written opinion after the it concludes.

J&J argued bankruptcy offers a faster and fairer way to put money into the hands of cancer victims, who would otherwise face lengthy legal battles in a “lottery-like” court system that results in large verdicts for some plaintiffs and nothing for others.

Erik Haas, J&J's vice-president for litigation, said the bankruptcy proposal has “overwhelming support” from cancer victims and “affords claimants a far better recovery than they stand to recover at trial”.

Opponents of the deal argued the bankruptcy settlement should not bind those who do not like the terms and would prefer to take their chances in court.

By pushing the deal through a subsidiary’s bankruptcy, J&J is trying to force women with ovarian cancer to accept lower settlement payments based on a deeply flawed vote, according to opponents.

The key witnesses in the hearing will include plaintiffs’ lawyers who support and oppose the deal.

J&J has turned to bankruptcy to end the litigation because US. bankruptcy law allows such a deal to bind claimants who would prefer to litigate their cases. A bankruptcy settlement would also prevent new talc lawsuits from being filed against J&J in the future.

Reuters

