Pope Francis has double pneumonia, complicating his treatment: Vatican
Pope Francis has the onset of double pneumonia, the Vatican said on Tuesday, complicating treatment for the 88-year pontiff and indicating a further deterioration in his fragile health.
Francis has been suffering from a respiratory infection for more than a week and was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14.
The Vatican said the pope had undergone a chest CAT scan on Tuesday afternoon which revealed “the onset of bilateral pneumonia that requires further pharmacological therapy”.
Bilateral pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, and makes breathing more difficult.
“Laboratory tests, chest X-ray and the clinical condition of the Holy Father continue to present a complex picture,” the Vatican said.
It reiterated the pope was suffering from a “polymicrobial infection”, saying this required corticosteroid and antibiotic therapy which was “making treatment more challenging”.
“Nevertheless, Pope Francis remains in good spirits,” the Vatican said.
The pope is prone to lung infections because as a young adult he developed pleurisy and had part of one lung removed.
A Vatican official, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the pontiff had not been put on a ventilator and was breathing on his own.
Ahead of the latest statement, the Vatican announced all public engagements on the pope's calendar had been cancelled through to Sunday.
The pope had been due to lead several events over the weekend for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year, which runs until January next year.
The Vatican said on Monday doctors had changed the pope's drug therapy for the second time during his hospital stay to tackle a “complex clinical situation”.
Doctors said a polymicrobial infection occurs when two or more micro-organisms are involved and can be caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi.
The Vatican said Francis will stay in hospital for as long as necessary.
The pope has been plagued by ill health in recent years, including regular bouts of flu, sciatica nerve pain and an abdominal hernia that required surgery in 2023.
The Vatican on Tuesday said he was grateful for all the support he has received in recent days.
“With a thankful heart, [he] asks for continued prayers on his behalf.”
Reuters
