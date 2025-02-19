World

Pope Francis has double pneumonia, complicating his treatment: Vatican

19 February 2025 - 10:12 By Joshua McElwee and Crispian Balmer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Faithfuls from Bolivia next to the statue of the late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital in Rome on February 18 2025, where Pope Francis is admitted to continue treatment for a respiratory tract infection.
Faithfuls from Bolivia next to the statue of the late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital in Rome on February 18 2025, where Pope Francis is admitted to continue treatment for a respiratory tract infection.
Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Francis has the onset of double pneumonia, the Vatican said on Tuesday, complicating treatment for the 88-year pontiff and indicating a further deterioration in his fragile health.

Francis has been suffering from a respiratory infection for more than a week and was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14.

The Vatican said the pope had undergone a chest CAT scan on Tuesday afternoon which revealed “the onset of bilateral pneumonia that requires further pharmacological therapy”.

Bilateral pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, and makes breathing more difficult.

“Laboratory tests, chest X-ray and the clinical condition of the Holy Father continue to present a complex picture,” the Vatican said.

It reiterated the pope was suffering from a “polymicrobial infection”, saying this required corticosteroid and antibiotic therapy which was “making treatment more challenging”.

Pope Francis remains in Rome hospital for third day, treatment continues

Pope Francis, 88, spent a third day in a Roman hospital on Sunday, with the Vatican saying he was in a stable condition and his treatment was ongoing ...
News
2 days ago

“Nevertheless, Pope Francis remains in good spirits,” the Vatican said.

The pope is prone to lung infections because as a young adult he developed pleurisy and had part of one lung removed.

A Vatican official, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the pontiff had not been put on a ventilator and was breathing on his own.

Ahead of the latest statement, the Vatican announced all public engagements on the pope's calendar had been cancelled through to Sunday.

The pope had been due to lead several events over the weekend for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year, which runs until January next year.

The Vatican said on Monday doctors had changed the pope's drug therapy for the second time during his hospital stay to tackle a “complex clinical situation”.

Doctors said a polymicrobial infection occurs when two or more micro-organisms are involved and can be caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi.

The Vatican said Francis will stay in hospital for as long as necessary.

The pope has been plagued by ill health in recent years, including regular bouts of flu, sciatica nerve pain and an abdominal hernia that required surgery in 2023.

The Vatican on Tuesday said he was grateful for all the support he has received in recent days.

“With a thankful heart, [he] asks for continued prayers on his behalf.” 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Pope Francis taken to hospital for bronchitis

Pope Francis was taken to hospital on Friday morning for tests and to continue treatment of his ongoing bronchitis, the Vatican said, the latest ...
News
4 days ago

DRC Catholic delegation meets rebel leader as forces advance

The meeting in Goma comes as AFC leader Corneille Nangaa tries to assert himself as the public face of the rebel groups opposing Democratic Republic ...
News
6 days ago

The Vatican unveiled

A brooding Ralph Fiennes stars in 'Conclave', a well-executed mystery parlour game playing out during the election of a new pope
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Pope Francis suggests international study into possible genocide in Gaza

In excerpts published on Sunday from a forthcoming book, the pontiff said some international experts say that 'what is happening in Gaza has the ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'He never arrived': Slain openly gay imam Muhsin Hendricks was to have presided ... South Africa
  2. Former Transnet executives to pay back millions to settle debt with company South Africa
  3. ‘He was preaching online’: Dirco clarifies Shepherd Bushiri’s Polokwane service South Africa
  4. Zanzou nightclub responds to 'torture' videos; police urge victims to come ... South Africa
  5. EFF demands closure of Zanzou club and arrests of management Politics

Latest Videos

M23 rebels advance into eastern Congo's strategic city of Bukavu | REUTERS
Sports Live | PSL to rule on Royal AM - Mandla Tshabalala weighs in