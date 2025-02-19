World

Trump to nominate career official Aaron Lukas as No 2 spy chief: source

19 February 2025 - 12:12 By Andrea Shalal
US President Donald Trump is expected to nominate career government official Aaron Lukas as deputy to director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Aaron Lukas, a career government official, as deputy to newly confirmed director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, a source familiar with the plan says.

Gabbard, a former US representative with little intelligence experience, was confirmed as the top US spy last week in a 52 to 48 vote, mostly along party lines.

Lukas, who worked as an intelligence aide to then acting director of national intelligence Ric Grenell in 2020 during Trump's first term, would bring years of national security experience to the post of principal deputy director of national intelligence, a role that requires Senate confirmation.

The White House had no immediate comment.

Lukas, who has been a foreign service officer for more than 21 years, worked as senior director for Europe and Russia at the White House national security council in the final year of Trump's first term. Before joining the foreign service, he worked at the Cato Institute, a Libertarian think-tank.

Reuters

