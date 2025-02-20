“We welcome attempts to bring it to an end but it cannot be on any terms. It must be on Ukraine’s terms and we'll continue to support Ukraine in that.”
Australia is a major security ally for the US in the Indo-Pacific, where both countries have expressed concern over China's military build up.
Australia's conservative opposition also criticised Trump's position on Ukraine.
“Trump has got it wrong,” Peter Dutton, the leader of the Liberal opposition party, said on Thursday.
“The thought that Zelensky or the Ukrainian people started this battle or somehow were responsible for the war is just wrong,” said Dutton, who was defence minister when the Ukraine conflict started.
“Australia should stand strong and proud with the people of Ukraine. It's a democracy and this is a fight for civilisation. Vladimir Putin is a murderous dictator and we shouldn’t be giving him an inch.”
Reuters
US ally Australia says Ukraine conflict must be resolved on Ukraine's terms
Image: Keystone/Alessandro Della Valle/Pool via REUTERS
US security ally Australia, which has provided A$1.5bn (R17.69bn) in support to Ukraine in its war with Russia, said on Thursday Moscow was the aggressor in the conflict and it must be resolved on Kyiv's terms.
US President Donald Trump denounced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator” on Wednesday and warned Zelensky had to move quickly to secure peace or risk losing his country.
The extraordinary attacks — a day after Trump claimed Ukraine was to blame for Russia's 2022 invasion — heightened concerns among US allies in Europe that Trump's approach to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict could benefit Moscow.
Australia's defence minister Richard Marles said the conflict had seen extraordinary loss of life but it cannot be peace on any terms.
“The war in Ukraine must be resolved on Ukraine's terms, because the aggressor here is Russia and what we see at stake is the integrity of the rules-based order, the global rules-based order,” Marles told reporters on Thursday.
Trump is in disinformation bubble on Ukraine, says Zelensky
“We welcome attempts to bring it to an end but it cannot be on any terms. It must be on Ukraine’s terms and we'll continue to support Ukraine in that.”
Australia is a major security ally for the US in the Indo-Pacific, where both countries have expressed concern over China's military build up.
Australia's conservative opposition also criticised Trump's position on Ukraine.
“Trump has got it wrong,” Peter Dutton, the leader of the Liberal opposition party, said on Thursday.
“The thought that Zelensky or the Ukrainian people started this battle or somehow were responsible for the war is just wrong,” said Dutton, who was defence minister when the Ukraine conflict started.
“Australia should stand strong and proud with the people of Ukraine. It's a democracy and this is a fight for civilisation. Vladimir Putin is a murderous dictator and we shouldn’t be giving him an inch.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
Australian billionaire Palmer launches Trump-inspired political party
Major risks loom as Trump upends US-Russia policy
Republican Congress members encourage Trump to cut Pretoria loose
Russia’s wealth fund chief says US businesses have lost $300bn since military action in Ukraine
US and Russia set for talks on Ukraine, restoring ties
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos