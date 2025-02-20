World

US ally Australia says Ukraine conflict must be resolved on Ukraine's terms

20 February 2025 - 11:19 By Kirsty Needham
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Image: Keystone/Alessandro Della Valle/Pool via REUTERS

US security ally Australia, which has provided A$1.5bn (R17.69bn) in support to Ukraine in its war with Russia, said on Thursday Moscow was the aggressor in the conflict and it must be resolved on Kyiv's terms.

US President Donald Trump denounced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator” on Wednesday and warned Zelensky had to move quickly to secure peace or risk losing his country.

The extraordinary attacks — a day after Trump claimed Ukraine was to blame for Russia's 2022 invasion — heightened concerns among US allies in Europe that Trump's approach to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict could benefit Moscow.

Australia's defence minister Richard Marles said the conflict had seen extraordinary loss of life but it cannot be peace on any terms.

“The war in Ukraine must be resolved on Ukraine's terms, because the aggressor here is Russia and what we see at stake is the integrity of the rules-based order, the global rules-based order,” Marles told reporters on Thursday.

Trump is in disinformation bubble on Ukraine, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hit back on Tuesday at Donald Trump's suggestion that Ukraine was responsible for Russia's 2022 full-scale ...
News
20 hours ago

“We welcome attempts to bring it to an end but it cannot be on any terms. It must be on Ukraine’s terms and we'll continue to support Ukraine in that.”

Australia is a major security ally for the US in the Indo-Pacific, where both countries have expressed concern over China's military build up.

Australia's conservative opposition also criticised Trump's position on Ukraine.

“Trump has got it wrong,” Peter Dutton, the leader of the Liberal opposition party, said on Thursday.

“The thought that Zelensky or the Ukrainian people started this battle or somehow were responsible for the war is just wrong,” said Dutton, who was defence minister when the Ukraine conflict started.

“Australia should stand strong and proud with the people of Ukraine. It's a democracy and this is a fight for civilisation. Vladimir Putin is a murderous dictator and we shouldn’t be giving him an inch.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Australian billionaire Palmer launches Trump-inspired political party

Australian billionaire Clive Palmer on Wednesday launched a political party he says was directly inspired by US President Donald Trump months before ...
News
1 day ago

Major risks loom as Trump upends US-Russia policy

When Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine nearly three years ago, then-US president Joe Biden took a firm stand in solidarity with Kyiv, ...
News
1 day ago

Republican Congress members encourage Trump to cut Pretoria loose

With tensions continuing between Pretoria and Washington, a cohort of US members of Congress have hit out at South Africa, penning a damning letter ...
Politics
1 day ago

Russia’s wealth fund chief says US businesses have lost $300bn since military action in Ukraine

The head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev said in Riyadh on Tuesday that US businesses have lost $300bn due to leaving Russia since ...
News
2 days ago

US and Russia set for talks on Ukraine, restoring ties

US and Russian officials are set to meet on Tuesday in Riyadh for what are expected to be the most significant talks to date between the two former ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tornado damages buildings in Pretoria North South Africa
  2. Zanzou nightclub's liquor licence suspended South Africa
  3. Economists forecast increase in VAT or income tax to balance budget South Africa
  4. Ernst Roets leaves Solidarity Movement to 'live out his calling' South Africa
  5. Limpopo teacher shortlisted in top 50 for prestigious Global Teacher Prize South Africa

Latest Videos

US deports 119 migrants to Panama | REUTERS
‘Pirates will be there with or without Monnapule Saleng,’ - ex-Chiefs and ...