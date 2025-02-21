Elon Musk, the billionaire tasked with slashing US federal government spending, took to the stage at a conservative conference outside Washington on Thursday with a gift from Argentina's libertarian president Javier Milei: a chainsaw.
"This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy," Musk said, holding up the power tool at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.
The metallic chainsaw, given to Musk by Milei earlier in the day, was engraved with the Argentine leader's coarse Spanish slogan "viva la libertad, carajo", which loosely translates to "long live freedom, damn it".
Musk is leading sweeping cuts under US President Donald Trump that have targeted bank regulators, forest workers, rocket scientists and tens of thousands of other government employees.
On Thursday, 6,000 employees at the US internal revenue service were told they would be fired, a person familiar with the matter said.
Musk, CEO of automaker Tesla and the world's richest man, has enthusiastically promoted Milei's speeches.
Before Milei became Argentina's president in late 2023, he would often brandish a chainsaw at campaign rallies as a symbol of his drive to cut the size of government.
Reuters
Elon Musk wields chainsaw at conservative gathering, a gift from Argentina’s Milei
Image: Nathan Howard/Reuters
Elon Musk, the billionaire tasked with slashing US federal government spending, took to the stage at a conservative conference outside Washington on Thursday with a gift from Argentina's libertarian president Javier Milei: a chainsaw.
"This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy," Musk said, holding up the power tool at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.
The metallic chainsaw, given to Musk by Milei earlier in the day, was engraved with the Argentine leader's coarse Spanish slogan "viva la libertad, carajo", which loosely translates to "long live freedom, damn it".
Musk is leading sweeping cuts under US President Donald Trump that have targeted bank regulators, forest workers, rocket scientists and tens of thousands of other government employees.
On Thursday, 6,000 employees at the US internal revenue service were told they would be fired, a person familiar with the matter said.
Musk, CEO of automaker Tesla and the world's richest man, has enthusiastically promoted Milei's speeches.
Before Milei became Argentina's president in late 2023, he would often brandish a chainsaw at campaign rallies as a symbol of his drive to cut the size of government.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Trump scores win in suit challenging Musk’s cost-cutting powers
US Treasury's Bessent to skip G20 finance meeting in South Africa
Argentine federal judge to probe Milei crypto scandal, stock index falls
Trump plans 25% vehicle tariffs to reshape US trade policy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos