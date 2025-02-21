The National Federation of Federal Employees, which represents forest service workers, said the Trump administration has fired 3,400 (NFEE) service employees, though a spokesperson for the agriculture department said the figure was “about 2,000.”
US federal workers were fired ‘for performance’, but their records say otherwise
Image: REUTERS/Craig Hudson/File Photo
Federal workers fired for alleged poor performance as part of US President Donald Trump's remaking of the federal government received excellent performance reviews before they were fired, according to interviews and documents seen by Reuters.
The discrepancy reflects a potential legal misstep by Elon Musk's cost-cutting department of government efficiency, which has fired thousands of mainly probationary federal workers across the US government in a matter of days.
Reuters was told by 12 workers fired from seven government agencies last week that they were among the many public workers who received letters that cited their performance as a reason they were being let go.
“The agency finds, based on your performance, that you have not demonstrated your further employment at the agency would be in the public interest,” reads one letter seen by Reuters.
The White House said the firings were conducted to make government more efficient, but did not answer questions about why high-performing employees were fired.
“President Trump and his administration are delivering on the American people’s mandate to eliminate wasteful spending and make federal agencies more efficient, which includes removing probationary employees who are not mission critical,” said Anna Kelly, a White House spokesperson.
All 12 workers told Reuters they had received high performance reviews in recent weeks or months before their dismissals, and some received merit-based cash bonuses and awards.
Reuters reviewed copies of recent performance evaluations and other commendations provided by the workers, and spoke to their former supervisors.
“It never once crossed my mind that I would be exposed to this kind of action,” said Patrick Shea, a 23-year-old river ranger in Hells Canyon in Idaho who had served with the US forest service for 15 months, including seasonal work during college breaks.
Shea was promoted on December 15 2024 and praised by his supervisor for doing outstanding work, according to a performance review seen by Reuters.
Don Quinn, an employment lawyer who represents federal employees, said he saw no legal rationale for citing performance when dismissing probationary employees, who typically enjoy very limited job protections.
“What they're trying to do is cover themselves by saying it's a performance issue, which opens it up to possible liability for a false firing,” he said.
On Wednesday night, several labour groups sued the administration for its firing of probationary workers, arguing the action was outside the authority of the office of personnel management, which oversees the federal civilian workforce.
Five of the fired workers interviewed by Reuters were working in the forest service, a department of agriculture agency that maintains national forests and combats wildfires.
Tanya Torst was a partnership co-ordinator at the forest service and said she was close to completing a two-year probationary period when she was fired last weekend.
