WATCH | How Elon Musk got involved in Germany's election

21 February 2025 - 11:17 By Reuters
In December 2024, Elon Musk waded into Germany's election campaign, hailing the far-right Alternative for Germany party as the country's saviour.

Here’s what Musk’s involvement could mean before the snap national election on Sunday.

Germany’s far-right AfD is shut out from power, but waiting in the wings

“Alice für Deutschland” (Alice for Germany) chanted supporters when far-right leader Alice Weidel addressed an election rally outside Germany's ...
News
2 days ago

German voters demand change as Europe’s biggest economy stalls

Ahead of a general election on Sunday, a national debate is raging about how to revive Germany's economic fortunes.
News
4 days ago

Fast-moving Ukraine diplomacy means Europeans must do more, official says

The acceleration in Ukraine diplomacy means Europe needs to do more and in a better way, a French presidency official said before informal talks ...
News
4 days ago

Vance attack on Europe overshadows Ukraine talks at security conference

The prospect of peace talks had been expected to dominate the annual Munich Security Conference after a call between US President Donald Trump and ...
News
6 days ago

EU leaders to huddle on defence against Russia and handling Trump

EU leaders will gather on Monday to discuss how to bolster the continent's defences against Russia and how to handle US President Donald Trump after ...
News
2 weeks ago

German chancellor hopeful: Europe must consider what to offer Trump

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, tipped to become chancellor in next month's election, said on Tuesday US President Donald Trump could prove ...
News
4 weeks ago

Elon Musk's hand gesture at Trump inauguration festivities draws scrutiny

Elom Musk's hand gesture during Trump inauguration festivities has drawn scrutiny.
News
1 month ago
