World

Bangladeshi students who ousted former PM Hasina to launch political party

24 February 2025 - 10:12 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nahid Islam, a student leader and adviser to the interim government that took charge of Bangladesh after Hasina's exit, is expected to lead the new party as convener, the sources said.
Nahid Islam, a student leader and adviser to the interim government that took charge of Bangladesh after Hasina's exit, is expected to lead the new party as convener, the sources said.
Image: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

Bangladeshi students who were at the forefront of last year's protests that ousted then prime minister Sheikh Hasina are to launch a political party this week, two sources with direct knowledge of the development said.

The Students Against Discrimination group spearheaded the protests that began as a student-led movement against public sector job quotas but quickly morphed into a broader, nationwide uprising that forced Hasina to flee to India as the unrest peaked in early August.

The student group is finalising plans to launch the new party during an event likely to be held on Wednesday, said the sources who did not want to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Nahid Islam, a student leader and adviser to the interim government that took charge of Bangladesh after Hasina's exit, is expected to lead the party as convener, the sources said.

Islam has been a key figure in advocating student interests in the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, which has been at the helm of Bangladesh since August 2024. Islam is expected to resign from his role to focus on leading the new political party.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yunus has said elections could be held by the end of 2025 and many political analysts believe a youth-led party could significantly reshape the country's political landscape. Yunus has said he was not interested in running.

Yunus' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the launch of the party.

The South Asian nation has been grappling with political unrest since Hasina left after weeks of protests during which more than 1,000 people were killed.

Officials from Hasina's former government and security apparatus systematically committed serious human rights violations against the protesters during the uprising, the UN human rights commission said this month.

Hasina and her party deny any wrongdoing.

Reuters

MORE:

Restoring law and order in Bangladesh a priority, says caretaker government

Improving law and order in Bangladesh is a priority for the newly appointed caretaker government, the adviser to the interior ministry said on ...
News
6 months ago

Around 1,500 killed in Bangladesh protests that ousted PM Hasina

About 1,500 people died in protests that brought down Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina this year, and as many as 3,500 may have been forcibly ...
News
3 months ago

Bangladesh crimes tribunal issues arrest warrant for exiled former PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
News
4 months ago

Bangladesh president dissolves parliament, frees former PM Zia

Bangladesh's president dissolved parliament on Tuesday, clearing the way for an interim government and new elections a day after Prime Minister ...
News
6 months ago

Soft-spoken sociology student led campaign to oust Bangladesh's Hasina

Often seen in public with a Bangladeshi flag tied across his forehead, Nahid Islam is a soft-spoken sociology student who spearheaded the protest ...
News
6 months ago

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, interim government to be formed

Television visuals showed thousands of people pouring into the streets of the capital Dhaka in jubilation and shouting slogans.
News
6 months ago

Bangladesh PM Hasina taken to 'safe shelter', minister says situation volatile

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation is a "possibility", French news agency AFP reported on Monday, as six more people were killed ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  2. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  3. Dam levels rise as above-average rainfall persists, but what does this mean for ... South Africa
  4. South Africa faces highest level power cuts as generation units fail South Africa
  5. 'I am innocent,' Chidimma Adetshina's mother tells magistrate in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Mitsubishi Triton
World Day of Social Justice | Good Business Journey | Woolworths SA