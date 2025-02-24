World

Germany’s AfD, Left win enough seats to veto constitutional changes

24 February 2025 - 12:24 By Maria Martinez
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Co-leaders of the far-right Alternative for Germany party Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel.
Co-leaders of the far-right Alternative for Germany party Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel.
Image: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/ File photo

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and Germany's Left party jointly secured one third of seats in the new parliament that is required to block changes to the constitution, including a loosening of the country's debt brake.

The debt brake restricts budget deficits to 0.35% of GDP, though that excludes top-ups of the special fund for defence or the creation of a new special fund.

However, both the AfD and the Left oppose military aid to Ukraine, and with their newfound strength in the Bundestag lower house they could veto increased contributions to the defence fund, creating tensions with Germany's Nato allies, including US President Donald Trump's administration, which wants Europe to spend much more.

German conservatives under likely next chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed on Monday to move quickly to try to form a coalition after winning the most votes in a national election, but gains by both the AfD and far-left parties will complicate his task.

Merz’s conservatives push for quick coalition talks after German election win

German conservatives under likely next chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed on Monday to move quickly to try to form a coalition after winning the most ...
News
4 hours ago

Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, said Germany may struggle to find the fiscal space to raise spending on defence while also easing the tax burden for workers and firms.

“A failure to ramp up military spending could get Germany into deep trouble with its Nato partners,” Schmieding said.

“By infuriating Trump, it could also add to the risk of a US-EU trade war.”

The Left would be open to loosening the debt brake but not to allow greater defence spending, economists said.

“The Left would like to ditch the debt brake. However, its agenda — soak the rich, spend more on welfare and less on defence- is the very opposite of the Merz agenda,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING.

FISCAL CHALLENGE

To increase defence spending from 2% of GDP to 4%, for example, the federal government would have to cut non-defence spending by a quarter if this were not to be financed by additional debt, said Joerg Kraemer, chief economist at Commerzbank.

A new Merz-led government might win the backing of the Left Party if it were to combine a special fund for the armed forces with a special fund for higher infrastructure spending or to generally relax the debt brake by excluding infrastructure investments from the debt rule, Kraemer said.

If this did not succeed, Kraemer said the only other politically feasible option would probably be to suspend the debt brake by invoking an “extraordinary emergency situation”, which is possible with a simple parliamentary majority.

The most likely outcome of Sunday's election is a coalition of Merz's conservative bloc and the Social Democrats, who came in third, after the AfD surged to a historic second place.

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | How Elon Musk got involved in Germany's election

In December 2024, Elon Musk waded into Germany's election campaign, hailing the far-right Alternative for Germany party as the country's saviour.
News
3 days ago

Germany’s far-right AfD is shut out from power, but waiting in the wings

“Alice für Deutschland” (Alice for Germany) chanted supporters when far-right leader Alice Weidel addressed an election rally outside Germany's ...
News
5 days ago

German voters demand change as Europe’s biggest economy stalls

Ahead of a general election on Sunday, a national debate is raging about how to revive Germany's economic fortunes.
News
1 week ago

German chancellor hopeful: Europe must consider what to offer Trump

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, tipped to become chancellor in next month's election, said on Tuesday US President Donald Trump could prove ...
News
1 month ago

Elon Musk's hand gesture at Trump inauguration festivities draws scrutiny

Elom Musk's hand gesture during Trump inauguration festivities has drawn scrutiny.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  2. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  3. Dam levels rise as above-average rainfall persists, but what does this mean for ... South Africa
  4. South Africa faces highest level power cuts as generation units fail South Africa
  5. 'I am innocent,' Chidimma Adetshina's mother tells magistrate in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Burundi strained as tens of thousands flee from Congo war | REUTERS
Germany's conservatives win election but hard coalition talks loom | REUTERS