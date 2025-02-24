Russian security council secretary Sergei Shoigu, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, started a working visit to Indonesia and Malaysia on Monday to discuss security and defence issues, Russian news agencies reported.
RIA state news agency cited the press office of the security council as saying the trip will continue until February 28.
“Talks are planned on issues of bilateral relations, including security and defence, and the development of co-operation in other areas of mutual interest,” RIA reported.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and subsequent punitive sanctions on Moscow by Kyiv's Western allies have shifted Putin's geopolitical interests towards Asia, increasing his promotion of ties with the region.
Shoigu, who was Russia's powerful defence minister from 2012 until Putin moved him in May last year, said the West had tried to use Ukraine to inflict strategic defeat on Russia but failed.
Indonesia said in October it wants to join the Brics group of major emerging economies, which accounts for 35% of global economic output, and which Russia has been heavily pushing to become a counterweight to the West.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited Russia in September last year for an economic forum where he spoke alongside Putin.
Reuters
Russian official visits Indonesia and Malaysia to talk defence, 'mutual interests'
Image: REUTERS/Turar Kazangapov/File Photo
Russian security council secretary Sergei Shoigu, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, started a working visit to Indonesia and Malaysia on Monday to discuss security and defence issues, Russian news agencies reported.
RIA state news agency cited the press office of the security council as saying the trip will continue until February 28.
“Talks are planned on issues of bilateral relations, including security and defence, and the development of co-operation in other areas of mutual interest,” RIA reported.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and subsequent punitive sanctions on Moscow by Kyiv's Western allies have shifted Putin's geopolitical interests towards Asia, increasing his promotion of ties with the region.
Shoigu, who was Russia's powerful defence minister from 2012 until Putin moved him in May last year, said the West had tried to use Ukraine to inflict strategic defeat on Russia but failed.
Indonesia said in October it wants to join the Brics group of major emerging economies, which accounts for 35% of global economic output, and which Russia has been heavily pushing to become a counterweight to the West.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited Russia in September last year for an economic forum where he spoke alongside Putin.
Reuters
READ MORE:
US Treasury's Bessent says Russia could win sanctions relief in war talks
US ally Australia says Ukraine conflict must be resolved on Ukraine's terms
Trump, Putin meeting depends on progress toward ending Ukraine war, says Rubio
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos