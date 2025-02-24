China's President Xi Jinping spoke with his ally Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Monday, China's state media reported, on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
China and Russia declared a “no limits” strategic partnership, days before Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Xi has met Putin more than 40 times in the past decade, and Putin in recent months described China as an “ally”.
Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow for its role in the war, straining its ties with Europe and the US as a result.
It was the second call both leaders have held this year, after they discussed in January how to build ties with US President Donald Trump, along with prospects for a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.
Trump is pushing for a quick deal to end the war in Ukraine, alarming Washington's European allies by leaving them and Ukraine out of initial talks with Russia and blaming Ukraine for Russia's 2022 invasion.
Reuters
Xi and Putin chat on Ukraine war anniversary
Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow for its role in the conflict
Image: Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS / File photo
China's President Xi Jinping spoke with his ally Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Monday, China's state media reported, on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
China and Russia declared a “no limits” strategic partnership, days before Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Xi has met Putin more than 40 times in the past decade, and Putin in recent months described China as an “ally”.
Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow for its role in the war, straining its ties with Europe and the US as a result.
It was the second call both leaders have held this year, after they discussed in January how to build ties with US President Donald Trump, along with prospects for a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.
Trump is pushing for a quick deal to end the war in Ukraine, alarming Washington's European allies by leaving them and Ukraine out of initial talks with Russia and blaming Ukraine for Russia's 2022 invasion.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Russia says it wants a long-term Ukraine peace deal, not a quick US-backed ceasefire
US Treasury's Bessent says Russia could win sanctions relief in war talks
Ukraine needs a just, comprehensive and lasting peace deal
Russian official visits Indonesia and Malaysia to talk defence, 'mutual interests'
After three years of war, Trump hands Russian economy a lifeline
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos