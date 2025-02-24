World

Xi and Putin chat on Ukraine war anniversary

Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow for its role in the conflict

24 February 2025 - 13:13 By Laurie Chen and Yukun Zhang and Ryan Woo
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. File photo.
Image: Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS / File photo

China's President Xi Jinping spoke with his ally Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Monday, China's state media reported, on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

China and Russia declared a “no limits” strategic partnership, days before Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Xi has met Putin more than 40 times in the past decade, and Putin in recent months described China as an “ally”.

Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow for its role in the war, straining its ties with Europe and the US as a result.

It was the second call both leaders have held this year, after they discussed in January how to build ties with US President Donald Trump, along with prospects for a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump is pushing for a quick deal to end the war in Ukraine, alarming Washington's European allies by leaving them and Ukraine out of initial talks with Russia and blaming Ukraine for Russia's 2022 invasion.

Reuters

