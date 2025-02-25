World

After Trump’s comments, Kremlin reaffirms stance against European peacekeepers in Ukraine

25 February 2025 - 13:20 By Dmitry Antonov
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from publicly contradicting the US president, but effectively reaffirmed Russia's opposition to the idea. File photo.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from publicly contradicting the US president, but effectively reaffirmed Russia's opposition to the idea. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Kremlin, asked about an assertion by US President Donald Trump that Russia was open to European peacekeepers being deployed in Ukraine, referred reporters to an earlier statement that such a move would be unacceptable to Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly said it opposes having Nato troops on the ground in Ukraine, with foreign minister Sergei Lavrov saying last week Moscow would view that as a “direct threat” to Russia's sovereignty, even if the troops operated there under a different flag.

Asked about Trump's comment, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from publicly contradicting the US president, but effectively reaffirmed Russia's opposition to the idea.

“There is a position on this matter that was expressed by the Russian foreign minister. I have nothing to add to this and nothing to comment on,” said Peskov.

Trump said on Monday he and Putin accepted the idea of European peacekeepers in Ukraine if a settlement was reached to end the war.

“Yeah, he will accept that,” Trump said.

“I specifically asked him that question. He has no problem with it.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Russia says it wants a long-term Ukraine peace deal, not a quick US-backed ceasefire

Russia wants a long-term peace deal over Ukraine that tackles what it regards as the root causes of the conflict and not a quick US -backed ceasefire ...
News
1 day ago

Putin says Europe is needed in Ukraine talks, but suggests deal remains distant

Europe's participation in Ukraine peace talks will be needed eventually but Moscow first wants to build trust with Washington, President Vladimir ...
News
3 hours ago

Xi and Putin chat on Ukraine war anniversary

China's President Xi Jinping spoke with his ally Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Monday, China's state media reported, on the third ...
News
1 day ago

Time to check out of Hotel Trumpaphoria

It took US President Donald Trump just shy of 30 days in the White House to reveal himself, if any more evidence were needed, as a treacherous liar ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

US Treasury's Bessent says Russia could win sanctions relief in war talks

Russia could win some relief from US sanctions based on its willingness to negotiate an end to its war in Ukraine, US Treasury secretary Scott ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Load-shedding at stage 4 after weekend of enforced outages South Africa
  2. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  3. Six suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  5. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News

Latest Videos

SPHEREx Mission Countdown: Preview to Launch
Dancing in Damascus: Syrians cling to culture under Islamist rule | REUTERS