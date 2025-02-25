World

Arctic 'doomsday' seed vault gets more than 14,000 new samples

'In Sudan the seeds represent hope,' says director of country's Agricultural Plant Genetic Resources Conservation and Research Centre

25 February 2025 - 13:30 By Louise Rasmussen and Anna Ringstrom
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new contributions include a sample of 15 species from war-affected Sudan consisting of several varieties of sorghum, a plant significant for the country's food security and cultural heritage. Stock photo.
The new contributions include a sample of 15 species from war-affected Sudan consisting of several varieties of sorghum, a plant significant for the country's food security and cultural heritage. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A "doomsday" vault storing food crop seeds from around the world in man-made caves on a remote Norwegian Arctic island will receive more than 14,000 new samples on Tuesday, said a custodian of the facility.

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, set deep inside a mountain to withstand disasters from nuclear war to global warming, was launched in 2008 as a backup for the world's gene banks that store the genetic code for thousands of plant species.

Protected by permafrost, the vault has received samples from across the world, and played a leading role between 2015 and 2019 in rebuilding seed collections damaged during the war in Syria.

"The seeds deposited this week represent not also biodiversity, but also the knowledge, culture and resilience of the communities that steward them," said executive director Stefan Schmitz of the Crop Trust.

The new contributions include a sample of 15 species from Sudan consisting of several varieties of sorghum, a plant significant for the country's food security and cultural heritage, the Crop Trust said.

The war between the Rapid Support Forces and the army which broke out in April 2023 has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced 12-million, while plunging half of Sudan into hunger and several locations into famine.

"In Sudan the seeds represent hope," said the director of Sudan's Agricultural Plant Genetic Resources Conservation and Research Centre.

The total of 14,022 new samples will be deposited, including seeds of Nordic tree species from Sweden and rice from Thailand, the Crop Trust said.

Reuters

MORE:

MSF pulls out of famine-stricken camp in Sudan's Darfur due to heavy fighting

Medical charity MSF has been forced to suspend its activities in a famine-stricken camp in Sudan's North Darfur because of heavy fighting in the ...
News
2 hours ago

IN PICS | Retired hens revitalise Cyprus olive groves

Organic farmers in Cyprus have recruited hundreds of retired hens to fertilise olive groves in a pilot project they say boosts yields, counters ...
News
1 day ago

How to grow summer herbs

These herbs enhance your kitchen and your garden, and require very little TLC
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Grow your health

Handy tips on growing indigenous plants to keep our bodies healthy and glowing
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Locals grow trees in bid to save endangered Cape Parrot

Tree growers in the Eastern Cape are doing all they can to ensure that the Cape Parrot does not become extinct.
News
1 year ago

Plant now, eat forever

Plant these edible crops once and they'll deliver an abundant harvest year after year
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. The potjie full of food at the end of the rainbow News
  2. WATCH | Benin's home-grown fertiliser thrives amid shortage Africa
  3. Hacks for saving your veg garden when water is scarce Home & Gardening
  4. Friends of Garden Day share the glow of growing, no matter the space Lifestyle
  5. Gardening isn't only for oldies. These cool kids are doing it their way Home & Gardening
  6. Gro-Urban has made growing veggies from seed fun and foolproof Home & Gardening
  7. Pensioner turns rubbish dumps into food gardens News
  8. How to keep your garden buzzing Home & Gardening

Most read

  1. Load-shedding at stage 4 after weekend of enforced outages South Africa
  2. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  3. Six suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  5. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News

Latest Videos

SPHEREx Mission Countdown: Preview to Launch
Dancing in Damascus: Syrians cling to culture under Islamist rule | REUTERS