At least three dead in South Korea highway construction project collapse

25 February 2025 - 09:42 By Hyonhee Shin
Rescue workers participate in a salvage operation at a collapsed highway construction site in Cheonan, South Korea, on February 25 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

At least three people died and six were injured on Tuesday in a collapse at a highway construction site in an area south of the South Korean capital, Seoul, fire authorities said.

The accident took place at 9.49am (2.29am, SA time) in Anseong, about 70km from Seoul, when five 50m steel structures supporting the highway bridge collapsed one after another after being hoisted into place by a crane, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The National Fire Agency said three people had died and six were injured, including five who were in a critical condition.

Rescue workers approach the site of a collapsed highway construction in Cheonan, South Korea, on February 25 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Authorities were also searching for another person thought to be buried under rubble, it said.

Broadcaster YTN aired dramatic footage showing a deck of a towering bridge collapsing at the site.

Hunting for further survivors, rescue workers were examining twisted metal struts and fractured concrete slabs below the columns of the highway bridge.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok called to mobilise all available personnel and resources to rescue any missing people and to ensure safety measures to prevent further damage, his office said.

The transport ministry dispatched a team of officials to the scene.

Reuters

