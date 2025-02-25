At least six newborn babies have died in Gaza due to severe cold, according to Dr Saeed Saleh, a health official at the Patient's Friends Benevolent Society Hospital in the enclave, in a recorded video on Tuesday.
Saleh said in the past two weeks eight newborns were admitted with severe cold-related injuries, six of whom later died.
The hospital highlighted the dire living conditions facing Palestinians who are living in tents and bombed-out homes with no protection from the freezing temperatures sweeping across the Middle East.
Health officials at the hospital called on mediators in the conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas to urgently provide mobile homes as temporary shelters for more than 280,000 families who are homeless after Israeli air strikes.
They also called for fuel deliveries to ensure warmth and protect young children from the harsh weather.
Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire in Gaza on January 19 to end nearly 16 months of conflict and allow the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
Six newborns die from severe cold in Gaza, medic says
Hamas says it is investigating possible error over hostage body
However, the truce is fragile with both sides accusing the other of violations. Last week, Hamas threatened to postpone the scheduled release of hostages after it said Israel had delayed the promised entry of mobile homes into the devastated strip.
Hamas blamed the deaths of the newborns on Israel’s “criminal policies”, accusing Israel of obstructing humanitarian aid.
Israel did not immediately comment on the reports of the newborn deaths. It has consistently denied restricting aid.
International aid officials have confirmed aid is getting into Gaza despite logistical problems, but they warn more is needed.
