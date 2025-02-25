South Korea court hears closing statements in Yoon's impeachment trial

The justices are expected to take days to rule on whether to remove him from office or reinstate him.
Yoon has said martial law, which lasted just six hours before he rescinded the decree, was not a failure but ended sooner than he intended.
He said there was no point in debating accusations that he ordered military commanders to break into parliament to remove legislators gathering to lift the martial law decree because “nothing actually happened” and nobody was harmed.
Yoon's arguments drew a rebuke from parliament that the president was incapable of judging what constituted a national emergency that requires such an extreme act and that he might attempt to impose martial law again if reinstated.
His shocking martial law announcement, which banned political and parliamentary activity, triggered a constitutional crisis that also led to the impeachment of the prime minister who was acting president. The finance minister now leads the country.
Yoon is being held in the Seoul Detention Centre after he was arrested over a separate criminal case, charging him with leading an insurrection. The former prosecutor is the first sitting president to face a criminal trial.
The Constitutional Court has not said when it will deliver its ruling on Yoon but has up to six months from December 14, when it registered the case.
Former president Park Geun-hye was removed from office in 2017 by the Constitutional Court 11 days after the final arguments in her impeachment trial.
If Yoon is removed, a new presidential election must be held within 60 days.
