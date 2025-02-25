World

US woman in police custody after baby thrown from Paris hotel window

25 February 2025 - 13:02 By Makini Brice
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The newborn received urgent medical care but did not survive. Stock photo.
The newborn received urgent medical care but did not survive. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell

A young American woman has been taken into police custody after her newborn baby was allegedly thrown out of a window at a hotel in Paris, France, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

The newborn received urgent medical care but did not survive.

Authorities are investigating the crime as a homicide on a minor under the age of 15, the office said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment after her delivery, with "denial of pregnancy" considered as a possibility, according to the office.

The woman in custody was in Paris as part of a group of young people travelling in Europe, the office said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Life in jail for mother who murdered her newborn baby

The Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Tuesday sentenced Mpho Selina Madule to life imprisonment for murdering her infant on April 12 2020.
News
6 days ago

Security officers find mom who 'abandoned newborn' at drain inlet

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on Monday 17 hours after a baby was found at a stormwater drain inlet in Verulam, north of Durban.
News
2 weeks ago

Police search for teen mother who abandoned baby at hospital after birth

The infant was found abandoned in an empty ward at a hospital in Mangaung.
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Load-shedding at stage 4 after weekend of enforced outages South Africa
  2. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  3. Six suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  5. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News

Latest Videos

SPHEREx Mission Countdown: Preview to Launch
Dancing in Damascus: Syrians cling to culture under Islamist rule | REUTERS