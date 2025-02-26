World

Belgian prosecutor probes alleged Chinese hacking of intelligence service

26 February 2025 - 13:05 By harlotte Van Campenhout and Lili Bayer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Le Soir reported that for two years hackers allegedly linked to Chinese espionage had exploited a breach in an American cyber company and gained access to 10% of the Belgian intelligence service's emails. Stock image
Le Soir reported that for two years hackers allegedly linked to Chinese espionage had exploited a breach in an American cyber company and gained access to 10% of the Belgian intelligence service's emails. Stock image
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The Belgian federal prosecutor said on Wednesday it had started a probe into alleged Chinese hacking of Belgium's intelligence service VSSE in November 2023, confirming an earlier report by Belgian daily Le Soir.

The prosecutor added it had received an accusation filed by VSSE in relation to the case.

The Chinese embassy in Belgium did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Le Soir reported that for two years hackers allegedly linked to Chinese espionage had exploited a breach in an American cyber company and gained access to 10% of the Belgian intelligence service's emails. While classified data remained safe, the personal information of nearly half of the Belgian service's members may have been compromised, the newspaper reported.

The federal prosecutor did not immediately confirm details of the investigation and added it was too early to share results as the probe was still under way.

The Belgian intelligence service declined to comment and referred to the prosecutor's statement.

Reuters

MORE:

Beijing court gives Australian writer Yang Hengjun suspended death sentence

A Beijing court on Monday handed Australian writer Yang Hengjun a suspended death sentence, threatening a recent rebound in bilateral ties that ...
News
1 year ago

China publishes backstory of US 'spy' jailed for life

China's top spy agency published new details this week about a US citizen jailed for life for espionage earlier this year, describing his recruitment ...
News
1 year ago

China's state security ministry wants to mobilise nation in counterespionage

China should encourage its citizens to join its counterespionage work, the state security ministry said on Tuesday.
News
1 year ago

ANALYSIS | After spy balloon incident, can China and the US talk again?

The two countries have strong reasons to manage their disagreements. The question now is when, not whether, they find their way back to the ...
World
2 years ago

China says EU mandated its EV firms to turn over ‘unprecedented’ amounts of data

The European Commission sought an unprecedented amount of detailed information on Chinese carmakers' supply chains during its investigation into the ...
Motoring
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News
  2. Gautrain's humorous response to tunnel incident wins over social media users South Africa
  3. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  4. Six suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Pretoria South Africa
  5. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Mirror Mirror - Treatment
Trump spending cuts 'devastating' to many US farmers | REUTERS