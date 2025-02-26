World

Mother of Palestinian boy killed in US says they were targeted for being Muslim

Amid other similar attacks, there are fears of Islamophobia growing

26 February 2025 - 13:02 By Kanishka Singh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The trial began on Tuesday for a killing that marked one of the earliest and worst alleged hate crime incidents in the US since the eruption of US ally Israel's military assault on Gaza after an October 2023 attack by Hamas.
The trial began on Tuesday for a killing that marked one of the earliest and worst alleged hate crime incidents in the US since the eruption of US ally Israel's military assault on Gaza after an October 2023 attack by Hamas.
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin/ File photo

The mother of a six-year-old Palestinian American boy killed in October 2023 in Illinois in a stabbing — that authorities called a hate crime — testified on Tuesday that her son's alleged attacker said they must die because they were Muslims.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The trial began on Tuesday for a killing that marked one of the earliest and worst alleged hate crime incidents in the US since the eruption of US ally Israel's military assault on Gaza after an October 2023 attack by Hamas.

Rights advocates have noted rising Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.

The family's landlord, Joseph Czuba, 73, was charged with murder and hate crimes and had earlier pleaded not guilty.

Police and prosecutors say he targeted Wadee Alfayoumi and his mother Hanan Shaheen for their religion and as a response to the Israel-Gaza war. Shaheen was stabbed several times but survived.

KEY QUOTES

“He told me 'You, as a Muslim, must die,'” Shaheen testified, according to remarks reported by local media.

Michael Fitzgerald, prosecutor at Will County State's Attorney's Office, presented a 911 call's recording in the trial.

“The landlord is killing me and my baby,” the mother said in the recording played in court, according to CBS Chicago. “I am in the bathroom waiting for you.”

Czuba did not speak on Tuesday. Alfayoumi was stabbed 26 times with a military-style knife, prosecutors said.

CONTEXT

Other US incidents raising alarm over anti-Arab bias include the attempted drowning of a three-year-old Palestinian American girl in Texas, the stabbing of a Palestinian American man in Texas, the beating of a Muslim man in New York, a violent mob attack on pro-Palestinian protesters in California, a Florida shooting of two Israeli visitors whom a suspect mistook to be Palestinians and a Vermont shooting of three Palestinian American students.

Incidents raising alarm over anti-Semitism include threats of violence against Jews at Cornell University that led to a conviction and sentencing, an unsuccessful plot to attack a New York Jewish centre, vandalising of Jewish properties, and physical assaults against a Jewish man in Michigan, a rabbi in Maryland and two Jewish students in Chicago.

Reuters

READ MORE:

More backlash over ‘terrorism-inciting’ pro-Palestine colouring-in book

Nathi Ngubane’s ‘From the River to the Sea’ has led to the arrest of two East Jerusalem booksellers.
News
1 week ago

Israel's Netanyahu eyes Iran after triumphs over Hamas, Hezbollah, Syria

2025 will be a year of reckoning for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his country's arch foe Iran.
News
2 months ago

Six newborns die from severe cold in Gaza, medic says

At least six newborn babies have died in Gaza due to severe cold, according to Dr Saeed Saleh, a health official at the Patient's Friends Benevolent ...
News
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News
  2. Gautrain's humorous response to tunnel incident wins over social media users South Africa
  3. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  4. Six suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Pretoria South Africa
  5. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Mirror Mirror - Treatment
Trump spending cuts 'devastating' to many US farmers | REUTERS