WHO worries about West Bank violence, impact on healthcare

26 February 2025 - 08:55 By Olivia Le Poidevin
Israel sent tanks into the West Bank for the first time in more than 20 years on Sunday, and ordered the military to prepare for an extended stay to fight Palestinian militant groups in the area's refugee camps.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer/ File photo

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is deeply concerned about violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the impact of “starkly rising” attacks on healthcare, its representative in the Palestinian territories said on Tuesday.

“We are deeply concerned about the situation in the West Bank and the impact on health”, Dr Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the West Bank and Gaza, told reporters via video link from the Gaza Strip.

“We see the flashpoints of violence, attacks on healthcare starkly rising in the West Bank.”

In a statement the Israeli military said: “Terror organisations, and Hamas in particular, use hospitals and ambulances as tools for terrorist activities.”

It said it takes action to prevent harm to medical workers and military operations are essential to ensure the security of Israel’s citizens.

The WHO said there have been 44 attacks this year that affected the provision of healthcare in the West Bank. It said four healthcare facilities were affected.

Four patients died waiting for an ambulance and eight health workers were injured while attempting to reach patients, it said.

The WHO said 25 healthcare workers and patients had been killed and 121 injured in the West Bank from October 7 2023, the date of the deadly Hamas-led attack on Israel that started the Gaza war, to February 14 this year.

It also reported severe movement restrictions across the West Bank, including obstacles affecting the movement of ambulances and access for healthcare workers.

The WHO has provided emergency supplies and trauma kits to some West Bank hospitals, Peeperkorn said.

At least 40,000 Palestinians have left their homes in Jenin and the nearby city of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank since Israel began its operation last month after reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza after 15 months of war.

According to the latest WHO figures, 82 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank between January 1 and February 13.

Reuters

