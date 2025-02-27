World

WATCH | Trump faces backlash over his AI video of Gaza

27 February 2025 - 07:20 By Reuters
US President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video of what the Gaza Strip could look like without its current residents. Gazans called on him to free them instead.

