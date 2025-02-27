US President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video of what the Gaza Strip could look like without its current residents. Gazans called on him to free them instead.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Trump faces backlash over his AI video of Gaza
US President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video of what the Gaza Strip could look like without its current residents. Gazans called on him to free them instead.
READ MORE:
Egypt rejects displacement of Palestinians
WATCH | Trump presses plan to ‘have’ Gaza, resettle 2-million Palestinians
Netanyahu says Israel will end Gaza ceasefire if hostages not returned on Saturday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos