An Israeli delegation in Cairo aims to negotiate to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal by an additional 42 days, two Egyptian security sources said on Friday.
Hamas opposes the extension and insists on proceeding to the second phase of the deal as originally agreed, the sources told Reuters. The second phase is meant to include steps leading to a permanent end to the war.
The first phase of the ceasefire is set to end on Saturday, and the warring parties have yet to clarify what will happen if no agreement is reached by then. Egypt and Qatar are mediating the talks, with US support.
In a statement on Friday, the Palestinian militant group urged the international community to press Israel to immediately enter the second phase without any delay.
Two Israeli government officials had told Reuters that Israel was seeking to extend the initial phase, with Hamas freeing three hostages each week in exchange for Palestinians held by Israel.
Israel wants to extend first phase of Gaza truce by six weeks, Egyptian security sources say
Image: Dawoud Abu Alkas/REUTERS
An Israeli delegation in Cairo aims to negotiate to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal by an additional 42 days, two Egyptian security sources said on Friday.
Hamas opposes the extension and insists on proceeding to the second phase of the deal as originally agreed, the sources told Reuters. The second phase is meant to include steps leading to a permanent end to the war.
The first phase of the ceasefire is set to end on Saturday, and the warring parties have yet to clarify what will happen if no agreement is reached by then. Egypt and Qatar are mediating the talks, with US support.
In a statement on Friday, the Palestinian militant group urged the international community to press Israel to immediately enter the second phase without any delay.
Two Israeli government officials had told Reuters that Israel was seeking to extend the initial phase, with Hamas freeing three hostages each week in exchange for Palestinians held by Israel.
READ MORE:
Hamas hands over bodies of four hostages, Israel frees Palestinian prisoners
Israel has shown 'unprecedented disregard for human rights' in Gaza, UN human rights chief says
WATCH | Trump faces backlash over his AI video of Gaza
Mother of Palestinian boy killed in US says they were targeted for being Muslim
Hamas says solution reached over release of Palestinian prisoners
WHO worries about West Bank violence, impact on health care
Six newborns die from severe cold in Gaza, medic says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos