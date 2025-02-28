World

Israel wants to extend first phase of Gaza truce by six weeks, Egyptian security sources say

28 February 2025 - 15:21 By Reuters
A Palestinian man reacts before the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in Gaza City on January 19. File photo.
Image: Dawoud Abu Alkas/REUTERS

An Israeli delegation in Cairo aims to negotiate to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal by an additional 42 days, two Egyptian security sources said on Friday.

Hamas opposes the extension and insists on proceeding to the second phase of the deal as originally agreed, the sources told Reuters. The second phase is meant to include steps leading to a permanent end to the war.

The first phase of the ceasefire is set to end on Saturday, and the warring parties have yet to clarify what will happen if no agreement is reached by then. Egypt and Qatar are mediating the talks, with US support.

In a statement on Friday, the Palestinian militant group urged the international community to press Israel to immediately enter the second phase without any delay.

Two Israeli government officials had told Reuters that Israel was seeking to extend the initial phase, with Hamas freeing three hostages each week in exchange for Palestinians held by Israel.

