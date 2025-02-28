World

Trump, Zelensky to sign minerals deal at White House meeting

28 February 2025 - 09:24 By Steve Holland
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A protest outside the US embassy in Kyiv on February 26 2025. Ukraine appears to have reached an agreement with the US on a minerals deal after previous tensions between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
A protest outside the US embassy in Kyiv on February 26 2025. Ukraine appears to have reached an agreement with the US on a minerals deal after previous tensions between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Image: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet US President Donald Trump and sign a critical minerals deal on Friday as Kyiv works to regain US support to fight off the Russian invasion while Washington reverses its punitive policy towards Moscow.

Zelensky, who gained billions in US weaponry and moral support from former president Joe Biden's administration, is facing a sharply different attitude from Trump. The Republican president has said he wants to quickly wind down the three-year war, improve relations with Moscow and recoup US money spent to support Ukraine.

Trump has also adopted a much less committed stance towards European security, to which the US has been an indispensable partner since World War 2.

The change in tone from the US, Ukraine's most important backer, has sent shock waves across Europe and stoked fears Kyiv could be forced into a peace deal that favours Russia.

The minerals agreement negotiated in recent days would open Ukraine's vast mineral wealth to the US but does not include American security guarantees, a disappointment for Ukraine.

It gives Washington the right to recoup some of the billions in costs of the US weaponry supplied to Kyiv through a reconstruction investment fund tied to the sale of Ukraine's rare earth minerals.

A Center for Strategic and International Studies report last year found about two-thirds of the money Congress appropriated for Ukraine was spent in the US.

Ukraine set to sign minerals deal, Trump confirms Zelensky visit

Ukraine said on Wednesday it was set to approve a framework minerals deal with the US, but that its success would depend on talks with President ...
News
1 day ago

Ukraine hopes the agreement will spur Trump to support Kyiv's efforts to recapture territory seized by Russia. The deal also could win support from Republicans in Congress for a new round of aid to the war-torn country.

Trump has engaged in a long-distance feud with Zelensky in recent weeks, criticising his handling of the war, calling him a dictator and urging him to agree to the minerals deal.

However, during a joint news conference with visiting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, Trump said: “Did I say that? I can't believe I said that.”

Trump said he was looking forward to meeting Zelensky and praised the Ukrainian military for its bravery.

“We're working very hard to get the war brought to an end. I think we've made a lot of progress, and I think it's moving along pretty rapidly,” Trump said.

“It'll either be fairly soon or it won't be at all,” he said, without elaboration.

Starmer said he and Trump had discussed a plan to reach a peace that is “tough and fair, that Ukraine will help shape, that is backed by strength to stop Putin coming back for more”.

Starmer said Britain was prepared to contribute military personnel on the ground to serve as peacekeepers “because that is the only way peace will last”. Trump dodged a plea from Starmer for US participation.

Under the agreement Trump and Zelensky are expected to sign on Friday, Ukraine would contribute 50% of “all revenues earned from the future monetisation of all relevant Ukrainian Government-owned natural resource assets” to a reconstruction fund jointly owned and managed by the US and Ukraine.

The agreement does not name the assets in question, but they would include deposits of minerals, oil, natural gas and other extractable materials and other infrastructure such as LNG terminals and ports.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Putin says Europe is needed in Ukraine talks, but suggests deal remains distant

Europe's participation in Ukraine peace talks will be needed eventually but Moscow first wants to build trust with Washington, President Vladimir ...
News
3 days ago

Zelensky 'willing to give up presidency' if it means peace in Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he is willing to give up his position if it means peace in his country, quipping that he could ...
News
4 days ago

Trump, Putin meeting depends on progress toward ending Ukraine war, says Rubio

A possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin "will largely depend on whether we can make any progress on ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Education department slammed over branded schoolbags that turn into desks for ... South Africa
  2. St Andrew’s College welcomes back four pupils from Ulwaluko initiation South Africa
  3. Actor Gene Hackman and wife found dead in New Mexico home World
  4. Truck boss survives hail of bullets while seated in his Ferrari South Africa
  5. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News

Latest Videos

Death of Gene Hackman 'suspicious enough' for investigation, police says | ...
Accused trafficker Andrew Tate lands in U.S. after Romania lifts travel ban | ...