Egypt says Gaza reconstruction plan ready, pushes efforts for ceasefire's second phase

02 March 2025 - 17:03 By Reuters
Military vehicles manoeuvre on Israel-Gaza border. Egypt wants international backing and funding for the plan and financing of Gaza's reconstruction.
Image: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty said on Sunday that Egypt's Gaza reconstruction plan, which ensures Palestinians remain in their land, is ready and will be presented at an emergency Arab summit in Cairo on Tuesday.

Arab states, which were swift to reject President Donald Trump's plan for the US to take control of Gaza and resettle Palestinians, are scrambling to agree on a diplomatic offensive to counter the idea.

Trump's plan, announced on February 4 amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, appeared to back away from long-standing US Middle East policy focused on a two-state solution and sparked anger among Palestinians and Arab nations.

Abdelatty said Egypt would seek international backing and funding for the plan and emphasised Europe's crucial role, particularly in the financing of Gaza's reconstruction.

“We will hold intensive talks with major donor countries once the plan is adopted at the upcoming Arab Summit,” he said in a press conference with the EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica.

Israel on Sunday blocked the entry of aid trucks into Gaza as a standoff over the truce that has halted fighting for the past six weeks escalated. Abdelatty said the use of aid as a weapon of collective punishment could not be permitted.

The first phase of the fragile ceasefire agreement expired this weekend. Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to the originally agreed ceasefire that had been scheduled to move into a second phase. “It will be difficult, but with goodwill and political determination, it can be achieved,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said earlier it had adopted a US proposal for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza for the Ramadan and Passover periods.

Abdelatty said after Tuesday's summit, foreign ministers of member states of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation would hold an urgent meeting in Saudi Arabia to discuss how to present the plans.

“We will ensure that the results of the Arab summit are presented to the world in the best possible way,” he said.

Reuters

