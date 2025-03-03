World

Philippines to scrutinise donations by suspected Chinese spies

03 March 2025 - 15:46 By Karen Lema and Mikhail Flores
The website of the Qiaoxing Volunteer Group, a Chinese community organisation in the Philippines, shows four men detained in late January in the Philippines on charges of espionage seen with Chinese defence attache Li Jianzhong and the governor of Cagayan province, Manuel Mamba, in this picture taken on February 27 2025.
Image: Eloisa Lopez

The Philippine government will look into cash and other donations made by Chinese Communist Party-affiliated groups led by four Chinese nationals accused of espionage to determine if they were done in good faith, an official said on Monday.

Reuters reported last week that four Chinese nationals arrested by Philippine law enforcers in January on suspicion of espionage led civic groups overseen by the Chinese Communist Party's foreign influence network.

The groups donated 500,000 pesos (R160,253) labelled as a “poverty alleviation bursary” to the mayor of Tarlac city, plus 10 motorbikes to Manila’s police and 10 patrol vehicles to Tarlac's police and authorities, according to photos, videos and online posts.

“There is nothing wrong with accepting donations if they are done in good faith. However, if these donations were given with ulterior motives, then we need to investigate,” presidential communications under-secretary Claire Castro told a media briefing.

“We should also identify the local government officials who received them to ensure this does not happen again, especially if they were being used or unknowingly being used.”

China's foreign ministry, in a statement to Reuters, said China required its citizens to abide by local laws and that civic groups spontaneously set up by citizens were not affiliated with the Beijing government.

The Philippines has arrested at least eight suspected Chinese spies in recent weeks, including the four, adding to frictions between the two nations who have had a series of run-ins over disputed parts of the South China Sea. The Philippines does not have a specific foreign interference law but is drafting one. Government agencies are permitted to receive donations but contributions from foreign authorities must be approved by the president, according to guidelines.

Reuters

