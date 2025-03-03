World

Zelensky promises diplomatic efforts will be 'together' with US

03 March 2025 - 09:19 By Lidia Kelly
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump.
Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Volodymyr Zelensky said early on Monday there has been no day when Ukraine has not felt gratitude to the US for their support and promised more diplomatic efforts to be united with Washington.

"There will be diplomacy for the sake of peace. And for the sake of us all being together - Ukraine, all of Europe and definitely, definitely America," Zelensky said in his nightly address after meeting with UK and European leaders on Sunday.

"Of course, we are aware of the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we have received from the United States of America. There has not been a day when we have not felt this gratitude."

Reuters

