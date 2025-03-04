World

Australia’s gender pay gap improves slightly but women paid 18.6% less

04 March 2025 - 12:27 By Alasdair Pal and Christine Chen
Large, listed Australian companies with big pay gaps in favour of men include the country's top investment bank Macquarie Group, with a gap of 41.8%, and gas producer Woodside, with a gap of 25.6%. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tanaonte

Australia's gender pay gap has narrowed slightly but women continue to be paid nearly a fifth less than men, with the finance, mining and construction industries showing the biggest differences, a government report found.

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency survey also showed 72.2% of employers had a gap favouring men, while 21.3% had a gap within the target range of about 5%. The rest had a gap that favoured women.

The median pay gap for the year to March 2024 was 18.6% in favour of men, compared with 19% the year before. About 56% of companies reduced their pay gaps.

“Where an employer's gender pay gap is beyond the target range of about 5%, it indicates one gender is more likely to be over-represented in higher paying roles compared to the other,” said the agency's CEO Mary Wooldridge.

Large listed companies with big pay gaps in favour of men included the country's top investment bank Macquarie Group, with a gap of 41.8%, and gas producer Woodside, with a gap of 25.6%. Woodside showed an improvement from 30.2% a year before while data was previously not collated for Macquarie.

The large gaps remain despite the two companies having female CEOs.

Barriers remain to achieving gender equity and pay parity in the workplace

The journey towards women’s economic equality remains a gradual one, and though the drive towards transformative change has reduced overt ...
Business Times
5 months ago

Asked about the gap, Macquarie CEO Shemara Wikramanayake said the firm did not want to push female employees into senior roles before they were ready.

“It's going to take as long as it's going to take,” she told the Australian Financial Review Business Summit on Tuesday. “We're not going to force females into senior roles. I think that would be counterproductive.”

Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said the firm's hiring had been gender balanced for several years. “The size of the workforce is so large. It's going to take time for those women to get into the workforce, to work their way up to positions of greater seniority,” she told the same conference.

Thomson Reuters (Professional) Australia, the local subsidiary of Reuters' parent company Thomson Reuters, reported a median pay gap of 25% in favour of men, a 3.5 percentage point improvement on the year before.

A spokesperson for Thomson Reuters said the gap was a result of greater gender imbalance at the lower and senior levels of the company.

Australia passed legislation mandating the reporting of gender pay gaps for companies with more than 100 employees in 2023 after other countries, including the UK, introduced mandatory reporting.

Reuters

