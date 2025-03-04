World

Canada's plan for retaliatory tariffs on the US

04 March 2025 - 10:05 By Promit Mukherjee
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
King Charles III meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on March 3, 2025 in King's Lynn, England.
King Charles III meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on March 3, 2025 in King's Lynn, England.
Image: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Canada's retaliatory tariffs on the US, in response to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, took effect on Tuesday morning.

US President Donald Trump earlier said the US would proceed with 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods and 10% duties on Canadian energy products from March 4 after a one-month reprieve expired.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said tariffs on C$30bn (R385.72bn) of US imports would take effect immediately and more tariffs could follow. The retaliation amount was the same as in the February announcement, though he did not give details on which goods would be affected.

Details of the plan Canada announced last month:

RETALIATORY TARIFFS

Canada will impose 25% tariffs on C$30bn in goods imported from the US effective immediately. The duties will remain in place until the US eliminates its tariffs against Canada. The counter measures do not apply to goods already in transit.

Trump locks in Canada, Mexico tariffs to launch on Tuesday, stocks tumble

US President Donald Trump said 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will take effect from Tuesday, pushing North America closer to a regional ...
News
5 hours ago

The C$30bn is part of an overall retaliatory measure targeting C$155bn (R1.99-trillion) worth of goods imports from the US, with the remaining C$125bn (R1.6-trillion) coming into force after a 21-day consultation period.

PRODUCTS

The first tranche of retaliation includes a list of 1,256 products such as orange juice, peanut butter, wine, spirits, beer, coffee, appliances, apparel, footwear, motorcycles, cosmetics and pulp and paper.

The cost of imports associated with some of the major products are cosmetics and body care worth C$3.5 (R45.03bn), appliances and other household items worth C$3.4bn (R43.73bn), pulp and paper products of C$3bn (R38.59bn) and plastic products worth C$1.8bn (R23.15bn), among others.

SECOND TRANCHE

The government will be consulting the public and stakeholders for a second tranche of retaliatory tariffs which will include a wide range of products imported from the US such as passenger vehicles and trucks, electric vehicles, steel and aluminium products, fruits and vegetables, aerospace products, beef, pork and dairy.

NON-TARIFF MEASURES

Trudeau has also said Canada is considering non-tariff retaliatory measures potentially relating to critical minerals, energy procurement and other partnerships. His energy minister has said an export tariff on critical minerals is one option.

SUPPORT

The government will also take steps to mitigate the impact of its tariff countermeasures on Canadian workers and businesses, the finance ministry has said.

It will establish a remission process to consider requests for relief from the tariffs imposed as part of Canada's immediate response, as well as any future tariff actions, it said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

USAID official warns of unnecessary deaths from Trump's foreign aid block, then says he's been put on leave

A senior official with the US Agency for International Development in an e-mail on Sunday warned that the Trump administration's dismantling of the ...
News
1 day ago

NGO’s newspaper ad asks Americans for donations after Trump’s drastic aid cuts

An international NGO placed a full-page advertisement in Sunday's New York Times calling on Americans to provide donations to support hundreds of ...
News
1 day ago

US aid funding cuts like ‘a hurricane’ across effective HIV programmes

Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman says their partners are impactful, efficient
News
1 day ago

Irresponsible populist policies lead to abysmal outcomes

Formulating policies in the interest of all South Africans is essential for economic growth, poverty reduction, job creation and peace, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Trump trade tariffs: should South Africa wait for the axe to fall?

A worst-case scenario should be the basis for the government’s next steps, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Business Times
2 days ago

Stellantis' Elkann urges Trump to keep Mexico, Canada 'tariff-free'

Stellantis faces uncertainty around tariffs promised by US President Donald Trump that could significantly reduce its profits, while the Jeep-maker ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Driver of crashed McLaren identified as Nigerian rapper news
  2. ‘Afrikaners are not victims’: Civic movement Betereinders unveils ‘Not USA, but ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | McLaren crash in Sea Point caught on CCTV news
  4. NPA ordered to pay costs incurred by AfriForum for private prosecution South Africa
  5. Trump names cryptocurrencies to be in strategic reserve, prices spike World

Latest Videos

Lungisani Ndlela (Motaung) - 'My first salary at Moroka Swallows was R5,000.'
2025 Aston Martin Vantage