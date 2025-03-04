US health agency says employees can apply for early retirement

World

04 March 2025
The US department of health and human services told employees on Monday they could apply for early retirement over the next 10 days and should respond to a request for information about their accomplishments of the past week, according to e-mails seen by Reuters.

Republican President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, who oversees the department of government efficiency (DOGE), are spearheading an unprecedented effort to shrink the federal bureaucracy, including through job cuts.

The department told employees in an e-mail it received authorisation on Monday from the US office of personnel management to offer early retirement under the voluntary early retirement authority, which impacts agencies “undergoing substantial restructuring, reshaping, downsizing, transfer of function or reorganisation”.

A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Employees were directed to the office of personnel management website, which said eligible employees must be at least 50 years old with 20 years of federal service, or any age with 25 years of service, among other requirements. The offer is valid until March 14 at 5pm, the e-mail said.

Last week, the administration sent out a second round of e-mails asking employees to share five bullet points about their accomplishments of the past week.

Employees at the department of health and human services, which includes the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had previously been told they did not have to respond to DOGE's e-mails and there would be “no impact to your employment with the agency if you choose not to respond”. Many other US agencies had also told employees not to respond immediately to DOGE's demand, including the FBI and state department.

But in a Monday e-mail seen by Reuters, the department of health and human services told employees to respond to DOGE's e-mail by midnight without revealing sensitive information, including the names of drugs and devices they are working on.

The department previously warned employees that responses to DOGE's request may “be read by malign foreign actors”. It sent two versions of its e-mail on Monday, the second of which removed the reference.

The National Treasury Employees Union, which represents department of health and human services workers, told members in an e-mail seen by Reuters they must comply with the agency's choice to proceed with the “ill-advised exercise”. The union was not immediately available for comment.

Employees were told in the department of health and human services e-mail to follow supervisor guidance on how to reply and respond in a way that would not identify grants, grantees, contracts or contractors, and information that would identify the precise nature of scientific experiments, research or reviews.

“I feel I will spend the whole day writing the five bullets in a way that does not contain sensitive information while also providing information that my job is important. I don't know if this can be called efficiency,” said an FDA source who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Employees on leave, out of office due to work schedules or who have signed a deferred resignation agreement are not required to respond, according to the e-mail.

