US health agency says employees can apply for early retirement
The US department of health and human services told employees on Monday they could apply for early retirement over the next 10 days and should respond to a request for information about their accomplishments of the past week, according to e-mails seen by Reuters.
Republican President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, who oversees the department of government efficiency (DOGE), are spearheading an unprecedented effort to shrink the federal bureaucracy, including through job cuts.
The department told employees in an e-mail it received authorisation on Monday from the US office of personnel management to offer early retirement under the voluntary early retirement authority, which impacts agencies “undergoing substantial restructuring, reshaping, downsizing, transfer of function or reorganisation”.
A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Employees were directed to the office of personnel management website, which said eligible employees must be at least 50 years old with 20 years of federal service, or any age with 25 years of service, among other requirements. The offer is valid until March 14 at 5pm, the e-mail said.
Last week, the administration sent out a second round of e-mails asking employees to share five bullet points about their accomplishments of the past week.
USAID official warns of unnecessary deaths from Trump's foreign aid block, then says he's been put on leave
