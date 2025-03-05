IN PICS | 'Rare' cyclone Alfred swirls off Australia's east coast

Australia braced for a rare east coast tropical cyclone swirling towards Brisbane, its third-most populous city, with authorities urging residents in flood-prone suburbs to evacuate soon.
Storm warnings on Wednesday stretched for more than 500km across the coast in the states of Queensland and New South Wales, affecting millions of people.
Destructive wind gusts of up to 155km/h could develop from Thursday afternoon and Alfred is expected to land as a category 2 storm early on Friday near Brisbane, Queensland's capital.
Rainfall from the event could be 800mm in some regions, more than the average total for March and could cause life-threatening flash flooding, the Bureau of Meteorology said.
“This is a rare event for southeast Queensland. It has been many decades since this part of the state experienced [a cyclone],” Queensland premier David Crisafulli told reporters.
Residents urged to evacuate
He called on residents to heed evacuation orders.
“If you are in a storm tide zone or you're in an area where you know there is riverine flooding you need to consider and think about your evacuation plan now,” Crisafulli said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said heavy-lift helicopters have been deployed and offered to “provide whatever resources are required” for the state governments.
Many residents have left their homes as authorities rush to open evacuation centres. Sandbags are in short supply and supermarket shelves have been stripped bare.
Southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales were last hit by a cyclone more than half a century ago in 1974. The last time a cyclone threatened Brisbane was in 1990 but the system tracked south just before reaching the city.
Schools in southeast Queensland will close and public transport will shut down on Thursday and Friday.
A total of 122 schools in the north of New South Wales will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday and vulnerable residents will be urged to relocate by Thursday morning, New South Wales premier Chris Minns said.
“We need to bunker down and get through what may be a difficult time,” he told reporters.
Qantas said it had cancelled a number of flights and more were likely over the coming days.
The Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned WPGA Championship event was called off and the Australian Football League has postponed two matches in southern Queensland.
Reuters
