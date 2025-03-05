The Kremlin said on Wednesday future talks between Russia and the US would include discussions on Iran's nuclear programme, a subject it said had been "touched on" in an initial round of US-Russia talks last month.
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday Russia has agreed to assist US President Donald Trump’s administration in communicating with Iran about issues, including Tehran's nuclear programme and its support for regional anti-US proxies.
The Kremlin has not confirmed this, but has made clear Iran is one of the subjects that will be discussed in more detail by Washington and Moscow.
Trump last month restored his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, which includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Iran has denied any such intention.
In a call with reporters on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia believed problems around Iran's nuclear programme needed to be resolved by diplomatic means.
Russia has deepened its ties with the Islamic Republic since the start of the Ukraine war, and signed a strategic cooperation treaty with Iran in January.
Iran’s nuclear programme will be subject of future Russia-US talks, says Kremlin
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Kremlin said on Wednesday future talks between Russia and the US would include discussions on Iran's nuclear programme, a subject it said had been "touched on" in an initial round of US-Russia talks last month.
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday Russia has agreed to assist US President Donald Trump’s administration in communicating with Iran about issues, including Tehran's nuclear programme and its support for regional anti-US proxies.
The Kremlin has not confirmed this, but has made clear Iran is one of the subjects that will be discussed in more detail by Washington and Moscow.
Trump last month restored his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, which includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Iran has denied any such intention.
In a call with reporters on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia believed problems around Iran's nuclear programme needed to be resolved by diplomatic means.
Russia has deepened its ties with the Islamic Republic since the start of the Ukraine war, and signed a strategic cooperation treaty with Iran in January.
READ MORE:
Trump pauses all US military aid to Ukraine after clash with Zelensky
Giving US economic interest in Ukraine is a security guarantee: Vance
SA open to nuclear project bids from Russia or Iran, says Mantashe
Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports
Iran says its foreign policy is driven by 'wisdom and interest' after Trump voices readiness to talk
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos