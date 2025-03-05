World

Iran’s nuclear programme will be subject of future Russia-US talks, says Kremlin

05 March 2025 - 13:07 By Reuters
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says Russia believes problems around Iran's nuclear programme need to be resolved by diplomatic means. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Kremlin said on Wednesday future talks between Russia and the US would include discussions on Iran's nuclear programme, a subject it said had been "touched on" in an initial round of US-Russia talks last month.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday Russia has agreed to assist US President Donald Trump’s administration in communicating with Iran about issues, including Tehran's nuclear programme and its support for regional anti-US proxies.

The Kremlin has not confirmed this, but has made clear Iran is one of the subjects that will be discussed in more detail by Washington and Moscow.

Trump last month restored his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, which includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Iran has denied any such intention.

In a call with reporters on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia believed problems around Iran's nuclear programme needed to be resolved by diplomatic means.

Russia has deepened its ties with the Islamic Republic since the start of the Ukraine war, and signed a strategic cooperation treaty with Iran in January.

