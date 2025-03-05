World

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Afghanistan has been arrested

05 March 2025 - 11:08 By Andrea Shalal
US attorney-general Pam Bondi said the person, who she did not identify, would be taken into US custody by the justice department, FBI and CIA.
Image: REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the person responsible for killing 13 US service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 has been arrested with the help of Pakistan and was on his way to the US to face justice.

Trump shared the news during an address to Congress, but gave no further details.

US attorney-general Pam Bondi said the person, who she did not identify, would be taken into US custody by the justice department, FBI and CIA.

“We hope this brings some closure to the families of the 13 American heroes lost at Abbey Gate. We will continue to bring those who harm Americans to swift and decisive justice,” Bondi wrote on X.

Mohammad Sharifullah, who was allegedly involved in the planning of the bombing, was being extradited to the US, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing a White House official.

Reuters

