The agencies did not respond to requests for comment on whether there were similar reviews over allegations of Islamophobia and anti-Arab bias.
Columbia had no immediate comment. It previously said it made efforts to tackle anti-Semitism.
Trump has signed an executive order to combat anti-Ssemitism and pledged to deport non-citizen college students and others who took part in pro-Palestinian protests.
Columbia was at the centre of college protests in which demonstrators demanded an end to US support for Israel due to the humanitarian crisis caused by the country's assault on Gaza. There were allegations of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in protests and counter-protests.
During last summer's demonstrations around the country, classes were canceled, some university administrators resigned and student protesters were suspended and arrested.
While the intensity of protests has decreased in recent months, there were demonstrations in New York last week after the expulsion of two students at Columbia University-affiliated Barnard College and after New York governor Kathy Hochul ordered the removal of a Palestinian studies job listing at Hunter College.
A third student at Barnard College has since been expelled, this one related to the occupation of the Hamilton Hall building at Columbia last year.
Reuters
US reviews Columbia University contracts, grants over anti-Semitism allegations
Image: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The administration of US President Donald Trump said on Monday it will review Columbia University's federal contracts and grants over allegations of anti-Semitism, which it says the educational institution has shown inaction in tackling.
Rights advocates noted rising anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and anti-Arab bias since US ally Israel's devastating military assault on Gaza began after Palestinian Hamas militants' deadly October 2023 attack.
The justice department said a month ago it formed a task force to fight anti-Semitism.
The departments of health and education and the general services administration jointly made the review announcement on Monday.
"The federal government's task force to combat anti-Semitism is considering stop work orders for $51.4m (R949m) in contracts between Columbia University and the federal government," the joint statement said.
The agencies said no contracting actions had been taken yet.
"The task force will also conduct a comprehensive review of the more than $5bn (R92bn) in federal grant commitments to Columbia University."
Columbia University president resigns in wake of campus protests over Gaza war
The agencies did not respond to requests for comment on whether there were similar reviews over allegations of Islamophobia and anti-Arab bias.
Columbia had no immediate comment. It previously said it made efforts to tackle anti-Semitism.
Trump has signed an executive order to combat anti-Ssemitism and pledged to deport non-citizen college students and others who took part in pro-Palestinian protests.
Columbia was at the centre of college protests in which demonstrators demanded an end to US support for Israel due to the humanitarian crisis caused by the country's assault on Gaza. There were allegations of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in protests and counter-protests.
During last summer's demonstrations around the country, classes were canceled, some university administrators resigned and student protesters were suspended and arrested.
While the intensity of protests has decreased in recent months, there were demonstrations in New York last week after the expulsion of two students at Columbia University-affiliated Barnard College and after New York governor Kathy Hochul ordered the removal of a Palestinian studies job listing at Hunter College.
A third student at Barnard College has since been expelled, this one related to the occupation of the Hamilton Hall building at Columbia last year.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Houthis offer education to students suspended in US protest crackdown
Trump says police raid on university protesters 'beautiful to watch'
Columbia suspends pro-Palestinian protesters after encampment talks stall
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos