World

Putin, mending ties with US, names veteran diplomat Darchiev as new ambassador

06 March 2025 - 12:57 By Lucy Papachristou
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. File photo.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. File photo.
Image: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexander Darchiev, a veteran diplomat known in the past for public denunciations of the West, as ambassador to the US on Thursday to lead a rapprochement that has stunned Ukraine and European countries.

The foreign ministry said last week Washington had given it the green light at a meeting between Russian and US officials in Turkey to appoint Darchiev, who now serves as head of the ministry's North America department.

The six-hour meeting in Istanbul last Thursday, where the delegations worked to try to restore the normal functioning of their embassies after years of tit-for-tat expulsions, was the latest sign of a thaw between the two countries.

President Donald Trump has upended previous policy on the war in Ukraine, opening up bilateral talks with Moscow and pausing military aid to Kyiv after clashing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House last week.

Russia has had no ambassador in Washington since October when the previous envoy Anatoly Antonov left his post.

Iran’s nuclear programme will be subject of future Russia-US talks, says Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Wednesday future talks between Russia and the US would include discussions on Iran's nuclear programme, a subject it said had ...
News
1 day ago

Darchiev, 64, has served two long spells in Russia's Washington embassy and was ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021. Like other senior Russian diplomats, he has been known in recent years for strong public denunciations of the US and the West.

“Apparently, Washington will need time to get used to the fact that its hegemony is in the past and will have to reckon with the national interests of Russia, which has its own sphere of influence and responsibility,” he told Interfax in March 2022.

In a memoir, John J Sullivan, a US ambassador to Russia under then-president Joe Biden, described Darchiev becoming “visibly enraged” during a meeting at the foreign ministry in Moscow over remarks by Biden, who called Putin a war criminal.

“When I finished, he started screaming at me in a profane tirade that I should not come into the ministry with such a belligerent attitude,” Sullivan wrote. He declined further comment on the events when contacted by Reuters and Reuters was not able to reach Darchiev for his side of the story.

Reuters

READ MORE:

How the Russia-Ukraine conflict is straining Africa's agricultural sector

Three years into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Africa's food insecurity is worsening and the continent's economies are suffering despite UN efforts to ...
News
23 hours ago

Russia says it killed four Islamic State-affiliated militants in Dagestan

Russian anti-terrorism units killed four militants affiliated with the Islamic State insurgent group in the mainly Muslim region of Dagestan, Russian ...
News
1 day ago

Giving US economic interest in Ukraine is a security guarantee: Vance

US Vice-President JD Vance told Fox News on Monday that giving Washington an economic interest in the future of Ukraine will serve as a security ...
News
2 days ago

Trump pauses all US military aid to Ukraine after clash with Zelensky

US President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine following his clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week, a White House ...
News
2 days ago

Zelensky urges Trump to make no compromises with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged President Donald Trump on Friday to make "no compromises with a killer", referring to Russia's leader, ...
News
5 days ago

Putin says Europe is needed in Ukraine talks, but suggests deal remains distant

Europe's participation in Ukraine peace talks will be needed eventually but Moscow first wants to build trust with Washington, President Vladimir ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Chaos in Hillbrow as public safety MMC, security companies raid South Africa
  2. City of Joburg should have consulted residents before imposing new CCTV bylaw, ... South Africa
  3. ‘I will donate to my church’: Rustenburg woman bags R5.2m lotto South Africa
  4. Lesotho insulted after Trump says nobody has heard of the country Africa
  5. Fuel prices to drop on Wednesday news

Latest Videos

LIVE: Chinese nationals extracted from Myanmar scam centers repatriated | ...
SPOTLIGHT | 'Mickey 17' — to die for a living