Romania detains six people on allegations of Russia-linked plot

06 March 2025 - 13:09 By Luiza Ilie and Alan Charlish
Former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu takes part in an anti-government rally on March 1 in Bucharest, Romania.
Image: Andrei Pungovschi/Getty images

Romanian prosecutors said on Thursday they had detained six people on charges of trying to overthrow the state with the help of Russia, marking a dramatic escalation of tensions between Bucharest and Moscow.

The suspects were detained on Wednesday, the same day Romania, a member of Nato and the EU, declared the Russian embassy's military attaché and his deputy personae non grata for what it said were acts contravening diplomatic rules.

Moscow has said it would respond to the move.

“Starting in 2023, five of the defendants, with a suspect, formed an organised criminal group with the aim of undermining the sovereignty and independence of the Romanian state by politically undermining the country's defence capacity,” anti-organised crime prosecuting unit DIICOT said.

“The members of the criminal group repeatedly contacted agents of a foreign power, located in Romania and the Russian Federation,” it said, but did not name the suspects.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

News
Prosecutors said the group had a military-type structure, with one member being a retired major-general. They said the group had taken steps to negotiate with external forces regarding the potential withdrawal of Romania, which shares a border with Ukraine, from the Nato military alliance.

The group aimed to install a new government and dissolve the constitutional order, introducing a new flag, national anthem and changing the country's name, the prosecutors said.

“During January, two of the defendants travelled to Moscow where they came into contact with people willing to support the organisation's efforts to take over state power in Romania.”

Political tensions have been running high in Romania since its top court voided the presidential election in December amid accusations of Russian interference, which Moscow denied.

A court at the time ruled Russia had meddled in the electoral campaign to benefit far-right front-runner Calin Georgescu, who is pro-Russian and opposes supplying military aid to Ukraine.

The investigation announced on Thursday is unrelated to Georgescu, prosecution sources said.

Reuters

