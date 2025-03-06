World

South Korea air force jet accidentally drops bombs on homes, injuring eight

06 March 2025 - 06:27 By Ju-min Park and Hyunsu Yim
A South Korean army K1A2 tank fires during a live fire exercise near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Pocheon, South Korea, March 6, 2025.
Image: Yonhap via REUTERS
Image: Yonhap via REUTERS

Eight people were injured in South Korea on Thursday after bombs dropped by an Air Force jet landed in a civilian district, damaging houses and a church during military exercises in Pocheon, the air force and a fire official said.

An official with Gyeonggi-do Bukbu Fire Services said two of the eight people were seriously wounded.

Pocheon is about 40km northeast of Seoul, near the heavily militarised border with North Korea.

South Korea's Air Force said eight 225kg) Mk82 bombs from a KF-16 jet fell outside the shooting range during joint live-fire exercises.

“We are sorry for the damage caused by the abnormal drop accident, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the Air Force said in a statement.

Residents in the area have protested about the disturbance and potential danger from nearby training grounds for years.

Photographs shared by news agency News1 that it said were from the scene showed a badly damaged house with rubble strewn on the ground next to it.

The defence ministry said earlier on Thursday that South Korea and US forces were holding their first joint live-fire exercises in Pocheon, linked to annual military drills due to start next week.

South Korea and the US will kick off their annual Freedom Shield exercise on Monday, said Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The joint drills, which will run until March 20, aim to strengthen the readiness of the alliance for threats such as North Korea, the JCS said.

This year's drills will reflect “lessons learnt from recent armed conflicts” and North Korea's growing partnership with Russia, it added.

“Our planners look across the globe and identify the trends that are changing and we look at how we can incorporate that into our exercises,” Ryan Donald, a spokesperson for the US Forces Korea (USFK), told a media briefing on Thursday.

About 70 combined field training sessions are scheduled for this year's exercise, said Lee Sung-jin, a spokesperson for Seoul's JCS.

Reuters

South Korea court hears closing statements in Yoon's impeachment trial

South Korean parliamentary lawyers seeking President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal over his short-lived imposition of martial law compared him to a ...
News
1 week ago

At least three dead in South Korea highway construction project collapse

At least three people died and six were injured on Tuesday in a collapse at a highway construction site in an area south of the South Korean capital, ...
News
1 week ago

South Korea's Yoon attends his first criminal trial hearing

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at a Seoul court on Thursday for the first hearing of his criminal trial over insurrection ...
News
2 weeks ago
