UN plans to halve rations to Rohingya refugees without urgent funding

Previous cuts led to more malnutrition among children

06 March 2025 - 15:24 By Ruma Paul and Poppy McPherson
A Rohingya girl feeds a child from a jar with the USAID logo on it at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on February 11 2025. Monthly food rations to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are set to be cut by more than half, the UN has warned. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Ro Yassin Abdumonab

The UN has warned it will have to cut monthly food rations to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh from $12.50 (R230) to $6 (R110) next month, unless it can raise funds to avert a measure that would worsen hunger in the world's largest refugee settlement.

“Yesterday, I was informed verbally, and today I received the letter confirming a $6.50 (R119) cut, which will take effect from April 1,” said Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Bangladesh's top official overseeing the refugee camps.

“What they are receiving now is already not enough, so it's hard to imagine the consequences of this new cut,” he told Reuters by phone.

A spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, said the cuts could be averted if the organisation raised enough money in the coming weeks, adding in a statement to Reuters that it was seeking $81m (R1.49bn).

Bangladesh is sheltering more than a million Rohingya, members of a persecuted Muslim minority who fled violent purges in neighbouring Myanmar mostly in 2016 and 2017, in overcrowded camps in the southern Cox's Bazar district where they have limited job opportunities or education.

Roughly 70,000 fled to Bangladesh last year, driven in part by growing hunger in their home Rakhine state, Reuters has reported.

